Singtel Sells 0.8% Stake in Airtel to GQG Partners for $710.81 Million

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

To recall, Google had picked a 1.18% stake in Airtel in 2022 when its shares were trading at Rs 734 only. In the previous 52 weeks, Airtel's stock has given returns of more than 50%. Bharti Airtel is one of the leading telecom operators in India and also operates internationally in Africa.

Highlights

  • Singtel, a Singapore-based telecom company, has sold a 0.8% stake in Bharti Airtel.
  • The deal was executed at $710.81 million.
  • Singtel is one of the promoters of Airtel and back in 2022, the company had sold a 3.3% direct stake in the telco.

Follow Us

singtel sells stake in airtel to gqg

Singtel, a Singapore-based telecom company, has sold a 0.8% stake in Bharti Airtel. The deal was executed at $710.81 million. Singtel is one of the promoters of Airtel and back in 2022, the company had sold a 3.3% direct stake in the telco. After this deal, Singtel's stake in Airtel has reduced from 29.8% to 29%. Singtel said that it sold its stake in the company to fund the growth of its data center business and also reduce its overall debt.




At the time of writing this, Airtel's shares are trading at Rs 1208, about 1.23% higher than the previous closing price. Arthur Lang, CFO at Singtel, said, "We're pleased to have raised S$0.95 billion, while adding a marquee name to Airtel’s share base. The Group is now in an even stronger position to execute our disciplined capital approach of balancing investing for greater growth and delivering strong, sustainable returns for our shareholders."

Read More - Airtel Deploys Additional Sites in Ahmedabad and Kheda to Densify Network

"Airtel continues to see steady growth across all its businesses and has been rewarded with strong market valuations. We believe there’s more room for growth given India’s accelerated digital transformation and we intend to stay invested for the long term while working with Bharti Enterprises to equalise our effective stake in Airtel over time."

To recall, Google had picked a 1.18% stake in Airtel in 2022 when its shares were trading at Rs 734 only. In the previous 52 weeks, Airtel's stock has given returns of more than 50%. Bharti Airtel is one of the leading telecom operators in India and also operates internationally in Africa. It has the second-largest market share in both wireline and wireless segments.

Read More - Bharti Airtel Expands Network Coverage in Gujarat’s Rural Regions

Bharti Airtel's ARPU (average revenue per user) figure for Q3 FY24 was Rs 208, the highest in the industry. The telco offers the most premium-priced services in the industry when it comes to mobile plans.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Oh sorry.. Aaj Modi ji ne Howrah underwater metro inaugurate kar diya hai. Ab Jio bhi aa kar statement de…

Vodafone Idea Deploys Network Across Kolkata’s Underwater Metro Rail Service

Faraz :

So they managed to provide network where metro is not running/project not yet completed. (A few days ago Airtel announced…

Vodafone Idea Deploys Network Across Kolkata’s Underwater Metro Rail Service

. :

Vi is here to stay they are far better than congested Airtel and jio

Vodafone Idea Deploys Network Across Kolkata’s Underwater Metro Rail Service

Rupesh :

Whenever I see Vi news upgrading network, covering areas, it gives hope that they will not vanish and in future…

Vodafone Idea Deploys Network Across Kolkata’s Underwater Metro Rail Service

shivraj roy :

good to now ,they covered this crucial part of the new metro line

Vodafone Idea Deploys Network Across Kolkata’s Underwater Metro Rail Service

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments