Airtel Deploys Additional Sites in Ahmedabad and Kheda to Densify Network

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

In 2023, Airtel announced that it wants to cover about 60,000 villages across India with its mobile networks. Gujarat, a major market for Airtel, has been particularly in focus concerning rural coverage.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel has been on a roll for the last few days with announcements coming in for the expansion of networks in rural parts of many states across India.
  • A few days back, Airtel announced that it has deployed additional sites in Botad and Bhavnagar districts of Gujarat, covering 230 villages (spanning a population of 5 lakh people).
  • On Wednesday, the telco announced that it has deployed additional sites in Ahmedabad and Kheda districts, covering 350 villages.

Follow Us

airtel deploys additional airtel deploys additional sites in ahmedabad kheda in ahmedabad and kheda to densify network

Bharti Airtel has been on a roll for the last few days with announcements coming in for the expansion of networks in rural parts of many states across India. A few days back, Airtel announced that it has deployed additional sites in Botad and Bhavnagar districts of Gujarat, covering 230 villages (spanning a population of 5 lakh people). On Wednesday, the telco announced that it has deployed additional sites in Ahmedabad and Kheda districts, covering 350 villages (spanning a population base of 6 lakh people).




Bharti Airtel customers living in the tehsils of Ahmedabad (Daskroi), Sanand, Mandal, Detroj-Rampura, Bavla, Dholka, Kheda, Nadiad, Mehmedabad, Matar, Mahudha, and Kathlal under the Ahmedabad and Kheda district will directly benefit from this network enhancement. With this network expansion, Airtel customers in all these tehsils will be able to take benefit of the opportunities that the digital world presents.

Read More - Bharti Airtel Expands Network Coverage in Gujarat’s Rural Regions

In 2023, Airtel announced that it wants to cover about 60,000 villages across India with its mobile networks. Gujarat, a major market for Airtel, has been particularly in focus concerning rural coverage. Airtel has confirmed that it will cover the entire 7000 villages in the state, which will mean a deep network coverage for Airtel customers across Gujarat, regardless of whichever part of the state they are in.

Read More - Airtel Expands Network in Solapur District of Maharashtra

The rural enhancement project for Airtel in Gujarat will cover 15 districts including Bharuch, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Banaskantha, Surat, Ahmedabad, Kheda, Bhavnagar, Botad, Anand, Rajkot, Morbi, Vadodara, Sabarkantha and Patan, covering a population base of 50 lakh or 5 million.

Much recently Airtel has also made similar announcements (for deploying additional sites) in other states including Kerala and Maharashtra. All of these telecom circles are major markets for Airtel and this move will enable the telco to add new customers in the rural regions.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Yes features are all good. Even nothing phone 2a didn't use LPDDR5 RAM. I think this phone will be faster…

LAVA Blaze Curve 5G Launched in India, Check Price and…

pritesh prit :

This looks like a very good phone. Lava has been producing good phones for last few years.

LAVA Blaze Curve 5G Launched in India, Check Price and…

. :

Now everyone will be thinking like all operator charges are almost the same, but after quitting Airtel and moving to…

Airtel Chairman Says its Time to Repair and Rationalise Tariffs:…

Girish Gowda :

Airtel is like a vampire. They will never stop sucking the blood out of the people. Mittals never talk about…

Airtel Chairman Says its Time to Repair and Rationalise Tariffs:…

Rupesh :

Airtel and their love (greed) for tariff hikes is an old story that surfaces as headlines time and again. When…

Airtel Chairman Says its Time to Repair and Rationalise Tariffs:…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments