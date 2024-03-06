Airtel Deploys Additional Sites in Ahmedabad and Kheda to Densify Network

Bharti Airtel has been on a roll for the last few days with announcements coming in for the expansion of networks in rural parts of many states across India. A few days back, Airtel announced that it has deployed additional sites in Botad and Bhavnagar districts of Gujarat, covering 230 villages (spanning a population of 5 lakh people). On Wednesday, the telco announced that it has deployed additional sites in Ahmedabad and Kheda districts, covering 350 villages (spanning a population base of 6 lakh people).









Bharti Airtel customers living in the tehsils of Ahmedabad (Daskroi), Sanand, Mandal, Detroj-Rampura, Bavla, Dholka, Kheda, Nadiad, Mehmedabad, Matar, Mahudha, and Kathlal under the Ahmedabad and Kheda district will directly benefit from this network enhancement. With this network expansion, Airtel customers in all these tehsils will be able to take benefit of the opportunities that the digital world presents.

In 2023, Airtel announced that it wants to cover about 60,000 villages across India with its mobile networks. Gujarat, a major market for Airtel, has been particularly in focus concerning rural coverage. Airtel has confirmed that it will cover the entire 7000 villages in the state, which will mean a deep network coverage for Airtel customers across Gujarat, regardless of whichever part of the state they are in.

The rural enhancement project for Airtel in Gujarat will cover 15 districts including Bharuch, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Banaskantha, Surat, Ahmedabad, Kheda, Bhavnagar, Botad, Anand, Rajkot, Morbi, Vadodara, Sabarkantha and Patan, covering a population base of 50 lakh or 5 million.

Much recently Airtel has also made similar announcements (for deploying additional sites) in other states including Kerala and Maharashtra. All of these telecom circles are major markets for Airtel and this move will enable the telco to add new customers in the rural regions.