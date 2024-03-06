AtlasEdge Enters Austria With Data Center Acquisition in Vienna

The acquired site is currently part of the Siemens Campus in Vienna-Floridsdorf, which houses an existing data center.

Highlights

  • AtlasEdge expands into Austria with the acquisition of a data center in Vienna.
  • The company strategically enters the Austrian market to meet the rising demand for data center capacity.
  • This move follows AtlasEdge's recent expansion in Hamburg and underscores its commitment to European growth.

AtlasEdge has expanded into the Austrian market with the acquisition of a data center in Vienna. The pan-European Edge data center provider announced the acquisition of an existing facility this week, marking its entry into the new market. However, the terms of the deal weren't shared.

Also Read: Vantage Secures USD 64 Million Loan for Taipei Data Center




AtlasEdge Acquires Data Center in Vienna

The acquired site is currently part of the Siemens Campus in Vienna-Floridsdorf, which houses an existing data center with expansion space to become a 10 MW facility, according to AtlasEdge. The site will be technically and physically separated from the wider campus and will be fully expanded with the new capacity by Q3 2026.

The company said AtlasEdge Vienna is an 11,000 sqm plot, featuring diverse fiber routes, an anchor tenant in situ, and access to a secured power supply already.

Strengthening European Footprint

According to AtlasEdge, this announcement follows the opening of its second Hamburg data center last month and further consolidates the company's European footprint, which spans 19 different metros across 12 countries.

Also Read: DCI Indonesia E1 Data Center Now Operational in Downtown Jakarta

"We are very excited to be establishing a presence in Vienna, an attractive market characterized by significant demand for alternative data center operators and ready-to-sell capacity," said AtlasEdge. "Closing this transaction is a testament to our ability to execute ambitious M&A on a pan-European scale. In addition to serving as a platform for the local market, this also acts as another catalyst for AtlasEdge's expansion plans."

The Chief Development Officer of AtlasEdge added, "While Vienna is one of the fastest-growing markets in the region, it’s also one which has been historically underserved. We pride ourselves on our distinctly customer-led approach, and by developing a best-in-class facility in a prime location, we will be well-placed to meet this surging demand for capacity head-on."

Also Read: Datacenter One Launches New Data Center Near Hamburg

AtlasEdge

Established in 2021, AtlasEdge is backed by a joint investment from Liberty Global, DigitalBridge, and an active infrastructure investor. The company's portfolio includes data centers in markets across Europe, including Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels, Copenhagen, Hamburg, London, Leeds, Madrid, Manchester, Milan, Paris, Vienna, and Zurich.

As reported by TelecomTalk, in February 2023, AtlasEdge acquired Datacenter One in Germany, which includes data centers in Stuttgart, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, and Leverkusen.

