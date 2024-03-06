

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the national standards body of India, has adopted the Wi-SUN Alliance FAN (Field Area Networks) specification, included in IEEE 2857-2021, as the national standard for India's Smart Meter RF Communication Networks. Reportedly, this move aims to promote interoperable, multi-service, and secure wireless communication networks across various sectors in the country.

Also Read: Airtel Business to Power 20 Million Smart Meters for Adani Energy Solutions









Wi-SUN Alliance FAN Specification

The Wi-SUN Alliance specification, driven by a global ecosystem of over 350 companies, is used to support the specification and rollout of large-scale outdoor networks, including smart metering projects, smart grids, street lighting, and other IoT applications, the Wi-SUN Alliance said.

India is implementing the world's largest smart metering scheme to reduce power distribution losses. Reportedly, this program aims to replace 250 million conventional meters while increasing the yearly income of heavily indebted energy distribution companies (discoms) to Rs 1.38 trillion. The adoption aligns with India's focus on achieving energy independence through renewable energy initiatives and the development of 100 smart cities.

"The adoption of Wi-SUN Alliance wireless communications specification, incorporated in IEEE 2857, as a standard for India by the BIS is a clear signal that the National Standards Body recognizes the role that wireless mesh technology will play in driving the growth of smart cities in India and the rapid rollout of smart meter projects over the next few years," said Phil Beecher, President, and CEO of Wi-SUN Alliance.

The Wi-SUN Alliance said its FAN specification offers transparency, interoperability, and security, making it an ideal choice for long-term operations and maintenance. Its adoption of IPv6 and public-key infrastructure (PKI) enhances network security and facilitates better network visibility.

The alliance noted that Wi-SUN's wireless mesh technology is currently supporting the Smart City Living Lab project in Hyderabad, showcasing its effectiveness in real-world smart city environments.

"Smart meters are pivotal for India's ambitious Smart City projects, and they will help distribution companies manage the dynamic and disruptive changes occurring in the grids, especially with the infusion of solar energy, home automation systems, electric vehicles, and more," said Amarjeet Kumar, India Regional Coordinator, Wi-SUN Alliance.

"For any Smart City, smart metering is a prerequisite. Wi-SUN's wireless communication standards are great for implementing such large-scale projects in the country as they provide the credibility of an open standard that is secure and interoperable."

Also Read: Airtel Business Partners IntelliSmart for Powering up to 20 Million Smart Meters

Wi-SUN FAN technical specification

Additionally, the Wi-SUN Alliance is actively running the Wi-SUN FAN PHY certification program for the Indian frequency band (865-868 MHz) and working towards starting the certification program for Wi-SUN FAN specification soon.

While India has currently installed 8.6 million smart meters, this initiative aims to enhance the operational efficiency and profitability of power distribution companies in India.