Airtel Business to Power 20 Million Smart Meters for Adani Energy Solutions



Airtel Business, the B2B arm of Bharti Airtel, announced today that it will power over 20 million smart meters for Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL). Airtel recently expanded its services into high-end applications, including Advanced Metering Infrastructure, meter data management systems, Cloud, and Analytics, as reported by TelecomTalk in December 2023.

Cutting-Edge Solutions

In an official release, Airtel stated that it will deliver reliable and secure connectivity for all AESL's smart meter deployments through its nationwide communications network. Additionally, Airtel's smart meter solutions, powered by NB-IoT, 4G, and 2G, will help AESL ensure real-time connectivity and the uninterrupted transfer of critical data between smart meters and headend applications.

Airtel's IoT platform

Reportedly, the solution also comes powered with Airtel's IoT platform - 'Airtel IoT Hub,' enabling smart meter tracking and monitoring with advanced analytics and diagnostic capabilities, in addition to real-time insights and services that empower customers with enhanced control over their energy consumption.

Airtel shared that Adani Energy Solutions has an order book of over 20 million smart meters from the power utilities of Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, and Uttarakhand.

Commenting on the association, Airtel Business (India) stated, "India's smart metering programme is one of the most significant policy reform measures undertaken by the Government. These meters are critical building blocks for smart grids and fundamental enablers for the digitalization of the power sector. Airtel expects its NB-IoT technology to play a significant role in the Utilities space to connect and manage smart meters at scale with enhanced coverage, high reliability and security. We look forward to a long and fruitful association with the Adani Group, supporting them in their endeavours to digitise utilities."

Adani Energy Solutions

Adani Energy Solutions mentioned that this tie-up leverages the best of both worlds, including its domain expertise in the T&D sector and Airtel's nationwide network and comprehensive suite of IoT offerings, including NB-IoT and 4G LTE. This combination will enable Adani to seamlessly deploy its current order book, empowering millions of consumers with real-time consumption data and control, while simultaneously driving down inefficiencies in the distribution network.