Bharti Airtel IoT Integrated Platform Explained

Bharti Airtel offers an Integrated IoT Solution that aims to simplify the IoT Journey of Businesses. But before we look into the Airtel IoT platform offerings, we should know what IoT is. IoT is an acronym for the Internet of Things. Generally, people use devices such as smartphones, tablets etc., by connecting to the internet for their respective usage. But when tiny small devices, such as sensors, smartwatches, and tracking devices, are interconnected to help serve humankind, we call it the Internet of Things. The core layers of the internet of things (IoT) ecosystem comprise - embedded electronic devices, software stack and connectivity. Bharti Airtel offers Businesses the Software to manage devices and the Network layer of the IoT ecosystem through its Airtel IoT integrated platform. Let's now look at the IoT solutions offered by Airtel.

Bharti Airtel IoT

Airtel IoT is an integrated platform that offers end-to-end solutions powered by Bharti Airtel's connectivity technologies. Businesses need a range of connectivity solutions and a centralized hub to monitor the connected devices. Airtel offers - Airtel IoT hub to manage all the connected devices with connectivity management, device management, reporting, configuration, activation, and deactivation, along with API solution to manage millions of devices seamlessly.

As a primary, IoT devices connect to the 2G, 4G (NB-IoT or LTE-M) Networks and, in some cases, 3G Networks based on the use case. Most IoT devices are optimized for 2G Cellular modules. But with the core of 5G offerings enabled for IoT, future IoT devices will be connected to 5G Networks and Satellite connectivity.

What differentiates Airtel's Offerings

Three points set airtel apart. Airtel IoT solution is Future ready, secure and reliable.

Future Ready: Range of connectivity technologies coupled with eSIM to meet the needs of today and tomorrow - 5G, 4G, NB-IoT, 2G, and Satellite.

Range of connectivity technologies coupled with eSIM to meet the needs of today and tomorrow - 5G, 4G, NB-IoT, 2G, and Satellite. Secure : Telco-grade security for IoT data with a dedicated private network.

: Telco-grade security for IoT data with a dedicated private network. Reliable: Flexible IoT platform with easy-to-use APIs (Application Programming Interface) for seamless integration into business applications.

Bharti Airtel IoT Solutions

Of the many IoT solutions offered by Airtel, below are a few listed solutions:

Bharti Airtel Asset Tracking:

Asset tracking solution enables 360-degree visibility of IoT assets, provides actionable insights into asset health and performance and ensures asset security and efficiency.

Airtel Vehicle Telematics:

Vehicle telematics solution is a comprehensive package that includes 4G/2G connectivity technology, telematics hardware, and a cutting-edge analytics SAAS platform. This solution empowers companies to optimize fleet operations by monitoring speed, engine data, and driver behaviour.

Bharti Airtel Industrial Asset monitoring:

Industrial asset monitoring solution provides crucial insights into any equipment using a highly customizable edge gateway device. With this solution, businesses can proactively oversee and monitor various industrial assets such as generator sets, compressors, medical equipment, construction machinery, manufacturing tools, and more.

Airtel Smart Metering:

The smart metering solution provides a full range of features for digitizing the order-to-cash process for utility companies. It includes remote meter provisioning, automated tamper alerts, remote disconnection, and integration with billing and customer relationship management systems, helping businesses enhance their services and convert traditional meters into smart meters.

Airtel IoT Hub

Airtel IoT hub offers various services to manage the IoT ecosystem, such as Life Cycle Management, SIM Diagnosis and Messaging Centre, Location Services, Regulatory Compliance and 24-by-7 support.

Airtel IoT Platform caters to Automobile, Energy and Utilities, Logistics, Financial Services, and Manufacturing Industries.

Airtel 5G Plus

With Airtel 5G Plus rollouts happening rapidly, Airtel can add 5G-specific IoT offerings and further boost its existing offerings. As of today, Airtel 5G Plus is available in 67 cities. The eSIM technology of Bharti Airtel also eases out the connectivity aspects for IoT devices. In addition, Airtel is also the first to deploy a Private 5G Network, which is essential for the IoT ecosystem.