Airtel 5G Plus Powered Smart Healthcare Use Case Explained

Bharti Airtel's rollout of 5G networks opens up a wide range of use cases in the Healthcare sector. Bharti Airtel, in collaboration with Apollo Hospitals, has developed and tested a 5G Connected Ambulance use case. 5G technology has the potential to revolutionise healthcare. The high-speed, low latency delivered by 5G network offer numerous advantages for healthcare providers. For example, 5G networks can enable remote patient monitoring and allow for real-time collaboration between healthcare professionals. Additionally, 5G networks can enable healthcare providers to utilise AI and machine learning technologies to make more informed decisions. Let's read about a 5G Healthcare use case powered by Airtel 5G Plus.

5G in Healthcare

5G networks can also provide greater access to healthcare services, such as telemedicine, which can reduce the cost of healthcare and improve access to healthcare services. 5G technology has the potential to revolutionise the healthcare industry and improve the quality of healthcare for everyone.

Also Read: Airtel B2B: Airtel 5G Plus Powered Smart Farming Use Case

Smart Health Care

5G-enabled smart healthcare can transform the future of community care by enabling doctors and paramedics to deliver quality care through telemedicine and remote surgery. This will help to reduce the burden on primary care providers and allow them to focus on more complex medical cases.

Emergency Care with 5G Connected Ambulance

The golden hour, the first 60 minutes after any injury, trauma or medical emergency, is very critical in saving patient lives and reducing complications. The smart 5G connected ambulance with High-Quality multiple cameras helps doctors sitting in the emergency centre to have real-time updates that are crucial to the patient's life. This helps the command centre to provide a diagnosis basis with better knowledge of the situation. Furthermore, if the ambulance is stuck in traffic or delayed due to unforeseen issues, in that case, the live feed and data relayed from the 5G Connected Ambulance help doctors at the command centre have a broader picture of the medical emergency to take decisions accordingly.

Advantages of 5G for Healthcare

5G supports Greater Bandwidth

5G can deliver the lowest latency

5G Networks can connect millions of devices per square kilometre

5G can offer a prioritised network as part of its Network slicing feature

Also Read: Know the Differences Between 4G and 5G

First 5G driven, Artificial Intelligence guided Colonoscopy trial

In December 2022, Bharti Airtel, Apollo, and AWS carried out India's first 5G driven Artificial Intelligence (AI) guided Colonoscopy trial. The trial successfully detected colon cancer with greater accuracy and at a faster rate due to the AI's utilisation of Airtel's 5G technology and its ultra-low latency and high processing capabilities. HealthNet Global, AWS and Avesha were the other three companies that collaborated in the trial, providing their technical expertise and resources to make it a success. This successful trial demonstrates the potential of AI in the healthcare sector and how it could revolutionise the way diseases are diagnosed and treated in the future.

Also Read: Airtel 5G Network Powers India’s First AI Guided Colonoscopy Trial in Partnership with Apollo

AI-assisted Colonoscopy Polyp Detection trial will help doctors improve the quality of patient care and accuracy of detection rates by capturing information correctly and reducing errors. 5G, Edge computing and Artificial Intelligence can significantly improve patient outcomes by assisting in proper and timely diagnoses.

Bharti Airtel B2B Offerings

Bharti Airtel offers Edge Compute, Edge CDN Services, and 5G Edge is coming soon as the 5G Rollouts progress. 5G Edge can host all infrastructure components with telco-grade security.