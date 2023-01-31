Airtel 5G Plus Announced in 2 Cities of Telangana

Bharti Airtel has just announced the launch of 5G Plus Services in two more cities in Telangana - Warangal and Karimnagar. Airtel's 5G services are already live in Hyderabad. With this new announcement, Airtel 5G Plus is now live in a total of 3 cities in Telangana. Let's check out the areas Airtel's 5G Plus Network covers in the newly launched cities.

Airtel 5G Plus Covered Areas in Telangana

Airtel 5G Plus in Warangal

Airtel 5G Plus is now available in the following areas of Warangal: Hanumakonda, Akshoka Hotel, Kazipet Railway Station, Reddy Colony, Kasi bugga, Mayemnagar, Girmanjiper, and Revenue Colony.

Airtel 5G Plus in Karimnagar

Airtel 5G Plus is now available in the following areas of Karimnagar: Sirsilla Road, Adarsh Nagar, Chaitanyapuri, Saraswathi Nagar, Seetharampur, Saleh Nagar, and Raikurthy.

Airtel's 5G Plus network is already available for Airtel users in Hyderabad.

Airtel 5G Plus in Hyderabad

Hyderabad is in the first list of eight 5G Plus cities announced by Bharti Airtel during IMC 2022. Hyderabad, the IT hub and the city of cultural and economic importance, is already experiencing Airtel 5G Plus services on the Go as the 5G Network is available along the metro line, bus stand and railway station. You can also read about our experience from the link below.

Airtel Advantage

With this launch, the count of Airtel 5G Plus cities goes to 67. Airtel 5G Plus now works across all 5G smartphones and promises to deliver customers massive speeds (up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds) and the best voice experience.

You can check out the exact Airtel 5G Plus launch details, circles, spectrum holdings and locations of 5G availability in India on the page here.

Airtel New Bulk Data Prepaid Plans

Airtel has recently launched two new plans with 50 GB, and 60 GB of monthly bulk data will help those heavy usage customers experience and enjoy 5G technology or consume more content on existing 4G Networks without worrying about data usage. You can read about the plans from the link below. Airtel also plans to expand its network coverage to more cities in the near future.

