Big News: Bharti Airtel Launches Rs 489 and Rs 509 Monthly Bulk Data Plans

Bharti Airtel, a Global Communications Solution provider and India's leading telco, has recently hiked its entry-level Unlimited Voice calling plans in seven circles, taking the total number of circles in which the tariff is hiked to nine. Bharti Airtel has been offering bulk data with its postpaid plans, and although there are data add-on options available for prepaid users, there is hardly any base plan that directly offers bulk data monthly. The void is now filled with the introduction of Airtel Rs 489 and Rs 509 Prepaid plans. Let's look at the benefits these monthly bulk data prepaid plans of Airtel offer to customers.

Bharti Airtel Rs 489 Prepaid Plan Details

The Rs 489 Airtel prepaid recharge plan can get you unlimited local STD and roaming calls, 300 SMS, and 50 GB of bulk data with a validity of 30 days.

With this recharge, customers can also enjoy other benefits such as Wynk Music Free, Free hello tunes, Apollo 24 by 7 Circle, and Cashback on FASTag.

Bharti Airtel Rs 509 Prepaid Plan Details

If you are looking for 1 Month recharge plan and bulk data benefits, then this plan is for you. The Rs 509 Monthly recharge plan from Airtel can get you unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, 300 SMS, and 60 GB of bulk data with a validity of 1 Month.

With this recharge, too, you can enjoy Wynk Music Free, Free Hellotunes, Apollo 24 by 7 Circle and Cashback on FASTag benefits.

It is worth noting that both the plans offer only 300 SMS per month, which is not a big concern to users.

Bharti Airtel New Rs 489 and Rs 509 Bulk Data Prepaid Plans

Plan Value Rs 489 Rs 509 Validity 30 Days 1 Month Data 50 GB 60 GB Post Data Quota 50p/MB 50p/MB Voice Unlimited Voice Unlimited Voice SMS 300 SMS 300 SMS Other Benefits Apollo 24 By 7 - 3 months Yes Yes Get Rs 100 cashback on FASTag Yes Yes Wynk Music Free Yes Yes Free Hellotunes Yes Yes

Airtel Advantage

Airtel Customers can enjoy Airtel 5G Plus Network using existing plans; hence, on the above Newly introduced Airtel Bulk Data prepaid plans, customers can enjoy 5G services in cities of 5G Plus availability. As of today, Airtel 5G Plus is available across 52 cities in India. Airtel 5G Plus now works across all 5G smartphones and promises to deliver customers massive speeds (up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds) and the best voice experience.

You can check out the exact Airtel 5G Plus launch details, circles, spectrum holdings and locations of 5G availability in India on the page here.

Airtel Rs 301 Data Pack Details

It's worth noting that Airtel offers Bulk Data with its top of Rs 301 with validity equivalent to the base plan. This pack offers Airtel customers 50 GB of free data with a Wynk Music Premium Yearly subscription.

Conclusion

While Airtel has been rolling out 5G Plus services, consumers are looking for more and more data per month to experience Airtel 5G Plus Services. As no plan offers monthly bulk data, these two newly introduced plans with 50 GB and 60 GB of monthly bulk data will help those heavy usage customers experience and enjoy 5G technology or consume more content on existing 4G Networks without worrying about data usage.

In addition, these plans will also help Airtel increase its Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) and aid in Airtel's 5G Network expansion plans. Although Airtel has not launched any plans for 5G, the bulk data offered by these plans can be very well consumed in 5G centric usage scenarios.