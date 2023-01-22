5 Best Monthly Airtel Prepaid Plans as of Today

As the world becomes digital, more users look forward to staying connected to experience the power of mobile networks. A prepaid subscription is the best for general users to experience connectivity on the go at affordable prices. If you are a Bharti Airtel prepaid subscriber looking for options that help you stay connected with data, unlimited voice and sms benefits on a monthly basis, here's a list of the five best plans suited for various consumer usage scenarios for you to explore.

Airtel Prepaid Monthly Recharge Plans

Airtel 179 Monthly Recharge

Let's start with a basic Unlimited voice option available to users for 28 days. The Rs 179 prepaid recharge plan can get you unlimited local STD and roaming calls, 300 SMS, and 2 GB of data with a validity of 28 days.

With this recharge, customers can also enjoy other benefits such as Wynk Music Free, Free hello tunes, Apollo 24 by 7 Circle, and Cashback on FASTag.

Airtel 296 Monthly Recharge

If you don't need data daily and bulk data is what you are looking for, then this monthly plan can be the best option for you. The Rs 296 prepaid recharge plan from Airtel can get you unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, 100 SMS per day, and 25 GB of bulk data with a validity of 30 days.

With this recharge, customers can also enjoy other benefits such as Wynk Music Free, Free hello tunes, Apollo 24 by 7 Circle, and Cashback on FASTag.

Airtel 319 Monthly Recharge

If you are looking for 1 Month recharge plan and per-day data benefits, then this plan is for you. The Rs 319 Monthly recharge plan from Airtel can get you unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, 100 SMS per day, and 2 GB per day of data with a validity of 1 Month.

With this recharge, you can also enjoy Wynk Music Free, Free Hellotunes, Apollo 24 by 7 Circle and Cashback on FASTag benefits.

Airtel 359 Monthly Recharge

If you are looking for OTT Benefits and are a heavy data user, this plan is one of the best options for enjoying the Airtel Xstream App and one selected Xstream channel.

The Rs 359 Monthly recharge plan from Airtel can get you unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, 100 SMS per day, and 2 GB per day of data with a validity of 28 days. In addition, you can enjoy unlimited data post high-speed quota usage at 64 Kbps.

With this recharge, you can enjoy Airtel Xstream App at no extra cost, Airtel Wynk Music Free, Free Hellotunes, Apollo 24 by 7 Circle and Cashback on FASTag benefits.

Claim Hoichoi and Win iPhone 14

Airtel currently offers a chance to win Apple iPhone 14 for its users who claim Hoichoi as a select Xstream channel and watch its shows.

Airtel 399 Monthly Recharge

If you are looking for a third-party OTT benefit, this is the basic monthly option available for users with the Disney + Hotstar benefit.

The Rs 399 Monthly recharge plan from Airtel can get you unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, 100 SMS per day, and 2.5 GB per day of data with a validity of 28 days. In addition, you can enjoy unlimited data post high-speed quota usage at 64 Kbps.

With this recharge, you can enjoy Disney + Hotstar Mobile subscription for 3 Months at no extra cost, Airtel Wynk Music Free, Free Hellotunes, Apollo 24 by 7 Circle and Cashback on FASTag benefits.

Airtel Advantage

Airtel Customers can enjoy Airtel 5G Plus Network using existing plans; hence, on the above Airtel prepaid plans, customers can enjoy 5G services in cities of 5G Plus availability. As of today, Airtel 5G Plus is available across 48 cities in India. Airtel 5G Plus now works across all 5G smartphones and promises to deliver customers massive speeds (upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds) and the best voice experience.

You can check out the exact Airtel 5G Plus launch details, circles, spectrum holdings and locations of 5G availability in India on the page here.

Home Delivery of Airtel Prepaid SIM

Bharti Airtel offers Home Delivery of Prepaid and Postpaid SIM cards. As a result, Airtel customers can buy a prepaid connection online from the comfort of their homes. Customers can opt for Rs 299 or Rs 479 as the first recharge plan with 28 days or 56 days of validity, respectively. You can read about the complete process and experience from the story link below.

Conclusion

These plans are some of the Best available options from Airtel if you are looking for a monthly subscription that offers data, Wynk Music and unlimited voice benefits and stay connected.