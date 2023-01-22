Jio Brings New 30 and 90 Days Validity Plans

It has been some time now since Jio added two new plans to its offerings with 30 and 90 days of service validity. The two new plans cost Rs 349 and Rs 899. Both of these are new plans which were silently added by the telco. These plans are meant for offering more data to consumers with round-off validities. Whether these plans would create a difference for customers or not is something that only time will tell. It seems like a push from Jio to increase its ARPU (average revenue per user). Let's take a look at the new plans.

Read More - 5 Best Monthly Airtel Prepaid Plans as of Today

Reliance Jio Rs 349 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 349 prepaid plan comes with 2.5GB of daily data. The plan offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day to customers. There are additional benefits, such as JioCinema, JioTV, JioSecurity, and JioCloud app subscriptions. The plan offers 30 days of service validity and costs Rs 11.63 per day to the user.

Read More - Tata Play Secure+ Comes with Free Google Nest Mini and More

Reliance Jio Rs 899 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 899 prepaid plan comes with 2.5GB of daily data. With this plan as well users get 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling. Additional app subscriptions include JioCinema, JioTV, JioSecurity and JioCloud app subscriptions. This plan comes with a service validity of 90 days. It costs Rs 9.99 per day to the user.

Both these plans offer 2.5GB of daily data and are in a strange category that would have niche customers. There aren't many 2.5GB daily data plans in India, and that is the case because of a reason - they are expensive. Jio also introduced another 2.5GB daily data plan back in December 2022 for Rs 2023. It comes with 252 days of service validity and offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day.

Both the Rs 349 and Rs 899 plans would make the user eligible for getting the 5G Welcome Offer from the customers.