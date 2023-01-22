Ooredoo Maldives 5G AirFibre: Everything You Need to Know

Ooredoo commercially launched its 5G services in the Maldives in December 2020. The initial 5G rollout covered a large percentage of capital Male, including key business hubs, hospitals and public spaces. At a special event, the telecom giant also launched 5G AirFibre, the country's first 5G powered home broadband service.

Ooredoo's 5G AirFibre

Ooredoo 5G mobile services are available for both prepaid and postpaid users, while customers in Male can access 5G speeds through Ooredoo's 5G AirFibre Home Broadband. For a country like Maldives, 5G AirFibre makes sense due to the coverage aspects, and the AirFibre will deliver fibre kind of speeds helping small businesses, communities and customers as well.

50% off on Device

Ooredoo Maldives is now offering 50 per cent off on device with every new AirFibre Connection. In addition, customers can enjoy Lighting speeds up to 1 Gbps and stream their favourite shows and games with the superfast speeds of the Ooredoo 5G network.

Ooredoo 5G AirFibre Plans

5G AirFibre Plans are available for both postpaid and prepaid customers. In September 2021, the telco introduced all-new AirFibre plans offering customers more data than existing plans. As of today, the telco has six AirFibre Plans and four Data boosters packs for its customers.

Ooredoo 5G AirFibre plans for Prepaid & Postpaid

With 5G AirFibre Plans, Ooredoo Data offerings start from 300 GB and go as high as 4000 GB. The speeds associated with the plans start from 100 Mbps to Max possible on Ooredoo's 5G Wireless Network, as tabulated below.

Sl. No Price Plan Total Data Allowance Download Speeds 1 MVR 749 AirFibre 749 300 GB Up to 100 Mbps 2 MVR 999 AirFibre 999 500 GB Up to 100 Mbps 3 MVR 1499 AirFibre 1499 750 GB Up to 500 Mbps 4 MVR 1999 AirFibre 1999 1024 GB Up to 500 Mbps 5 MVR 2999 AirFibre 2999 1536 GB Up to 500 Mbps 6 MVR 5999 AirFibre 5999 4000 GB Max. Network Speed

5G AirFibre Boosters

Sl. No Price Booster Plan Data Allowance 1 MVR 150 AirFibre Booster 15 15 GB 2 MVR 300 AirFibre Booster 50 50 GB 3 MVR 500 AirFibre Booster 100 100 GB 4 MVR 1000 AirFibre Booster 300 300 GB

Prepaid plans come with a validity of 30 days, while AirFibre Plans for Postpaid are valid till the end of the calendar month. Once the high-speed data quota bundled with the plan is consumed, customers can enjoy unlimited data at reduced speeds of 5 Mbps. The speed and validity of the AirFibre Booster remain the same as the activated AirFibre plan. Unused data allowance from the Fair Usage Allowance and Booster will not be carried forward to the next month.

Customers can apply for 5G AirFibre via the website or Ooredoo Mobile App. Ooredoo 5G services are currently available in the Greater Male region. Ooredoo was the first global operator to launch a live commercial 5G network in Qatar in early 2018.