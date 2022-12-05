Swisscom Starts Offering 5G FWA Services for Enterprise Customers

Swisscom Business customers can now take advantage of the 5G FWA Services launched by the telco on Thursday. With Swisscom's 5G Fixed Wireless Access Services (FWA), B2B customers can now install a fixed internet connection at their business sites using 5G technology. This service facilitates business customers without fixed-line access to connect to their corporate network using 5G wireless technologies.

5G Mobile Access (FWA)

With this service/solution, Swisscom is enabling the fastest Internet available to Business customers in locations of temporary business sites and in areas where standard network expansion is not possible. Swisscom is using 5G Mobile Access to augment its fixed network infrastructure and increase the availability of ultra-broadband with bandwidths of up to 1 Gbps.

5G FWA Great Potential for Business Use-cases

Friederike Hoffmann, Head of Connected Business Solutions at Swisscom, says: "5G FWA offers great potential for our business customers. They can use it to benefit from the fastest Internet at their sites and be ready to make full use of all services."

5G FWA Solution as a Backup (failover)

For the Internet connection provided via a fibre optic or copper connection, 5G FWA acts as a failover, with the additional security of a mobile network connection. Hence, the 5G FWA solution can be used as a 5G mobile backup (failover). 5G FWA requires mobile coverage with 5G or 4G.

5G Mobile Toolkit

A small receiver (Customer Premises Equipment - CPE) is used for the Mobile Access and Backup service. The 5G Mobile Toolkit from Nokia (which also supports 4G) contains a 5G SIM card and is mounted outside the building. The toolkit connects with the mobile communication mast to provide wireless access to the Swisscom network. Business customers can use 5G FWA with Enterprise Connect as 5G Mobile Access or as a 5G Mobile Backup option. 5G Mobile Toolkit has a cable length of up to 100 m.

Swisscom's Enterprise Connect

Enterprise Connect is Swisscom's Software Defined Network solution and includes WAN, LAN, PWLAN, TV, Voice, Cloud Access and Secure Internet Services. With Swisscom's Enterprise connect network solution, Business customers without a fibre or copper connection can integrate business locations into the corporate network via 5G FWA. Using the Enterprise Connect dashboards, customers can place online orders, change bandwidths, configure solutions and view reports in real time.