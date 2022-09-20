5G FWA Revenue Will Reach $24 Billion USD by 2027

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

5G FWA revenue for telecom operators will total $24 billion globally by 2027. This increase is attributed to 5G's advanced capabilities, such as ultra-low latency and increased data processing, which enable it to offer connectivity services that were previously impossible with 4G technology.

Highlights

  • 5G FWA revenue for telecom operators will total $24 billion globally by 2027.
  • The company predicted that, with 96% of total sales coming from the consumer market, operators will earn the most money.
  • The advantages of FWA are now on par with those of services provided by fiber-based networks.

Follow Us

Telcos

According to Juniper Research, the revenue generated by telecom operators from 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) services is expected to increase by 480 percent between 2022 and 2023, from $515 million to $2.5 billion.

Broadband and Internet of Things (IoT) networks are just two examples of the usage of FWA services, which offer high-speed Internet connectivity using cellular-enabled CP (Customer Premises Equipment).

Accelerating Expansion of 5G FWA Services

According to the research company, 5G FWA revenue for telecom operators will total $24 billion globally by 2027. This increase is attributed to 5G's advanced capabilities, such as ultra-low latency and increased data processing, which enables it to offer connectivity services that were previously impossible with 4G technology. The company predicted that, with 96% of total sales coming from the consumer market, operators would earn the most money.

A compelling user proposition for FWA solutions must be provided by telcos through the bundling of extra services like video streaming, gaming, and smart home security, according to Juniper Research. This will enhance user experience and give telcos a competitive edge over technologies like FTTP (fibre to the property).

The advantages of FWA are now on par with those of services provided by fiber-based networks. By offering last-mile solutions supported by their current 5G infrastructure, operators have an immediate chance to make income from internet subscriptions directly to end customers, according to research author Elisha Sudlow-Poole.

5G FWA to Be Offered as a Last-Mile Solution

The survey also recognised private networks as a significant monetisation prospect, giving superior network capabilities to 4G. According to the research company, smart manufacturing, shipping ports, and airports are the most likely sectors where telcos would implement 5G FWA. In order to maximise return on investment, it also advises operators to collaborate with fibre networks in conjunction with 5G FWA to facilitate the last mile solution.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel 5G: Everything You Should Know Before the 5G Launch
Airtel 5G: Everything You Should Know Before the 5G Launch
Airtel 5G is to be rolled out in a month. By Dec, you should have coverage in key metros followed by rapid expansion to cover the entire country. Airtel expects to cover Urban India by the end of 2023
By Tanay Singh Thakur
8 Data Only Packs Available for Airtel Prepaid Users
8 Data Only Packs Available for Airtel Prepaid Users
Airtel offers Data only packs for prepaid users to those who need additional data and are constantly on the move. Users can recharge with these data packs over top of an existing plan.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments