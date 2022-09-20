Apple’s iPhone 15 Ultra will have 8K video

With a little adjustment in the lineup, Apple introduced the iPhone 14 series. The "mini" iPhone models that debuted with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series were replaced by a new "Plus" model this year. Now, there are rumours that the iPhone 15 lineup will include an iPhone 15 Ultra variant rather than a Pro Max model. The forthcoming iPhone 15 Ultra will reportedly have 8K video recording, a periscope camera, and enhanced battery life, according to a tip. Let's look at what the "iPhone 15 Ultra" will likely offer.

The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Ultra could be included in the iPhone 15 lineup, according to a tipper going by the handle LeaksApplePro. According to him, the 6.7-inch Pro model will be known as "Ultra" starting in 2019, which is consistent with a previous rumour from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The informant also suggested that Apple would raise the starting price of the iPhone 15 Ultra to $1,199 from its current $1,099 starting price for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The source also suggested that Apple was working on 8K video recording in a subsequent tweet, but it's not clear whether this was just for the iPhone 15 Ultra or also for the iPhone 15 Pro. The leaker also suggested that Apple may be working on extending the battery life of the iPhone Ultra by up to 3–4 hours.

iPhone 15 (Leaks)

Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TFI Securities, had suggested earlier this year that Apple might include a periscope lens in the iPhone 15 series to enable 5X or 6X optical zoom. Additionally, it was recently claimed that the Dynamic Island first seen in the iPhone 14 Pro versions might be present in all iPhone 15 series phones. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will still not include ProMotion and Always-On displays, according to a report from display analyst Ross Young. In addition, it is rumoured that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra will use Apple's upcoming A17 Bionic processor, which will be manufactured using a 3nm process, while the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will continue to use the A16 Bionic, which powers the iPhone 14 Pro models.

According to rumours, Apple may switch to USB type-C with its upcoming iPhone 15 series. Given that Apple has always used the lightning port even as the rest of the industry switched to type-C, if accurate, this could be one of the largest changes to the Apple iPhone. With the iPhone 15 series, Apple may eventually transition to type-C due to mounting pressure from users and governments.