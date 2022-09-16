iPhone 14 Pro Always-on-Display Compatible with Native Apps

A reviewer claims that the always-on display (AoD) on the iPhone 14 Pro is compatible with a number of programmes. Instead of displaying a black background like on Android smartphones, the AoD on the iPhone 14 Pro models only displays a faintly lighted lock screen. The reviewer claims that the voice memo and maps apps are compatible with the AoD on the iPhone 14 Pro. Additionally, it is claimed to function with the control center's Apple TV Remote functionality. Better functionality should be available even when the phone is locked, thanks to this.

iPhone 14 Pro Always-on Display Works with Native Apple Apps

On YouTube, reviewer Brain Tong posted (via Gadgets360) his assessment of the iPhone 14 Pro. Tong highlighted a few of the native Apple applications in the video that are compatible with the new AoD on the iPhone 14 Pro models. According to the video, the AoD on the recently released smartphone from the Cupertino tech giant would give users instant access to a number of programmes, including Maps and Voice Memos. It reportedly functions even when on calls. The CNBC reviewer Sofia Pitt has also provided additional details about the AoD capability on the iPhone 14 Pro versions. Pitt claimed that she could play and pause the video she was seeing right from the AoD screen using the Apple TV Remote. When the phone is locked, only the Apple TV Remote controls are visible on the dimly lighted screen.

If a user locks their iPhone 14 Pro while using the Maps app, some areas of the AoD will continue to display a dimmed version of the navigation. According to the video, the distance to the next turn will be displayed at the top of the screen, and the anticipated arrival time will be displayed at the bottom. The Voice Memo app will still display the amount of time that was recorded along with some other details on the AoD. Additionally, users will be able to play, pause, or end the voice memos' recording. The caller ID of the person you are speaking to will be displayed at the top of the AoD while you are on the phone.

Recall that on September 7, at its 'Far Out' presentation, Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 Pro version. The 6.06-inch Super Retina XDR Always-Of OLED display on the iPhone 14 Pro supports ProMotion refresh rates. The iPhone 14 Pro Max, on the other hand, has the same ProMotion refresh rate feature and a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. Both phones use the most recent Apple A16 Bionic SoC.