OnePlus Nord 5 Easily the Best Phone in Rs 30,000-40,000

OnePlus Nord 5, a new smartphone in the Nord series from OnePlus, just launched. It recently went on live sale via Amazon and OnePlus.in. This is likely one of the best options in the Rs 30,000-40,000. The OnePlus Nord 5 price details will be explained below. You can also check out the full review of the phone from the link below. The Nord 5 is not just design focused, but also performance. OnePlus has did many firsts with this phone. If you look at the other phones in this price range, then you will find either they lack in performance compared to the Nord 5 or are behind in cameras. But this is not the case with the Nord 5. It is a true all-rounder. Let's find out the price and specifications.









OnePlus Nord 5 Price in India

OnePlus Nord 5 is available in India (check here) in three different prices, check them here:

8GB+256GB = Rs 31,999

12GB+256GB = Rs 34,999

12GB+512GB = Rs 37,999

On top of this, users can get bank discounts of up to Rs 2,000 and then also exhange their old devices to get more discounts.

OnePlus Nord 5 Specifications in India

The Nord 5 runs on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box. The phone is set to get updates till 2031. There will be four Android OS updates and six years of security updates. There's a large 6.8-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate, and the all new Mind Space functionality which can be paired with the Plus Key. The Plus Key is not something you would find with other phones in this price range.

The camera system at the rear is a 50MP primary with OIS and for selfies also, there's a 50MP sensor at the front. The phone has a 6800mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging.