OnePlus Nord 5 Easily the Best Phone in Rs 30,000-40,000

Reported by Tanuja K 0

The Nord 5 runs on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box. The phone is set to get updates till 2031. There will be four Android OS updates and six years of security updates.

Highlights

  • OnePlus Nord 5, a new smartphone in the Nord series from OnePlus, just launched.
  • It recently went on live sale via Amazon and OnePlus.in.
  • This is likely one of the best options in the Rs 30,000-40,000.

Follow Us

oneplus nord 5 easily the best option

OnePlus Nord 5, a new smartphone in the Nord series from OnePlus, just launched. It recently went on live sale via Amazon and OnePlus.in. This is likely one of the best options in the Rs 30,000-40,000. The OnePlus Nord 5 price details will be explained below. You can also check out the full review of the phone from the link below. The Nord 5 is not just design focused, but also performance. OnePlus has did many firsts with this phone. If you look at the other phones in this price range, then you will find either they lack in performance compared to the Nord 5 or are behind in cameras. But this is not the case with the Nord 5. It is a true all-rounder. Let's find out the price and specifications.




Read More - OnePlus Nord 5 5G Review: Nord Goes Premium

OnePlus Nord 5 Price in India

OnePlus Nord 5 is available in India (check here) in three different prices, check them here:

  • 8GB+256GB = Rs 31,999
  • 12GB+256GB = Rs 34,999
  • 12GB+512GB = Rs 37,999

On top of this, users can get bank discounts of up to Rs 2,000 and then also exhange their old devices to get more discounts.

Read More - Vivo X Fold 5, X200 FE India Launch Next Week: Details

OnePlus Nord 5 Specifications in India

The Nord 5 runs on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box. The phone is set to get updates till 2031. There will be four Android OS updates and six years of security updates. There's a large 6.8-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate, and the all new Mind Space functionality which can be paired with the Plus Key. The Plus Key is not something you would find with other phones in this price range.

The camera system at the rear is a 50MP primary with OIS and for selfies also, there's a 50MP sensor at the front. The phone has a 6800mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

shivraj roy :

literally living in 2012 lol 1 city per month

Vodafone Idea Launches 5G Services in Mysuru

SANTHARAM K :

One line news was made one page news...

Bharti Airtel Brings New Rs 189 Prepaid Plan

Faraz :

I think these speeds are locked

BSNL has Installed 94500 4G Towers Across India

Riju vv :

I am not able to see the 5G coverage in Mysore in their coverage map. But I can see 5G…

Vodafone Idea Launches 5G Services in Mysuru

Faraz :

Many have started using BSNL for data, and that number is around 29 million.

Vodafone Idea Is Quietly Fixing a Problem That Affects Millions…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments