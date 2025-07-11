Sony WF-C710N Launched in India: Price and Specs

Sony recently launched the WF-C710N earphones in India. These earphones are made to stand out from the design perspective. We can’t comment too much on the audio experience as we don’t have the product in our hands. However, we can definitely take a look at it from the images, talk about its specifications, and mention whether the price looks fair or not. These earphones from Sony are transparent in design and look super cool. Let’s take a look at the price and specifications of the Sony WF-C710N.









Sony WF-C710N Price in India

Sony WF-C710N will come in four colour options - Blue, Pink, White and Black. Note that it is only the Glass Blue variant which comes with transparent design.

The Sony WF-C710N are priced in India at Rs 8,990 (check here). The Sony WF-C710N are now available in India and can be ordered.

Sony WF-C710N Specifications in India

Sony WF-C710N come with dual-noise sensor technology. There are two microphones on each earbud to detect and cancel external sound. These earphones come with 5mm dynamic driver and digital sound enhancement engine (DSEE). This will ensure that you can get deep bass and clear vocals.

There is a functionallity to change the EQ as well. For that, just use the companion app which is Sony's Sound Connect app. To ensure that users get clarity on their calls, Sony has used AI-based voice recognition which has been tarined on over 500 million voice samples to enhance the clarity.

The earbuds also come with Quick Attention Mode which allows users to quickly lower the volume and hear ambient sounds. It is basically the Transparent mode if you want to switch off ANC (active noise cacellation).