OnePlus Buds Pro 3, Buds 3 and More Under Great Discounts

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 and OnePlus Buds 3, the two powerful earphones which launched in 2024 are now under discounts on Amazon Prime Day sale. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are still the best earphones OnePlus has made. The Buds 3 on the other hand have a successor - Buds 4, which launched only a few days back.









With the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 you can expect great sound balance, high quality audio transmission, and Dynaudio EQ presets. The Buds Pro 3 also support low latency while gaming allowing users to get a feel of footsteps and sounds in real time to ensure they can be one step ahead of the enemies. Let's take a look at the price offers that are available right now.

Read More - OnePlus Nord 5 Easily the Best Phone in Rs 30,000-40,000

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Price in India

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are available on Amazon for Rs 8,999 (check here). Note that this price includes Rs 9,999. There is a six months no-cost EMI available as well under which users will need to pay just Rs 1,667 every month for the earphones. Note that the original price of the Buds Pro was Rs 11,999, so this is a discount of Rs 3,000 effectively.

The Buds Pro 3 are available in three colours - Lunar Radiance (White), Midnight Opus (Black), and Sapphire Blue (Blue).

Read More - Vivo X Fold 5, X200 FE India Launch Next Week: Details

OnePlus Buds 3 Price in India

OnePlus Buds 3 are now available for Rs 4,299 only (check here). The OnePlus Buds 3 were launched for Rs 5,499. If you have the ICICI Bank Amazon Credit Card, then you can get further cashback on this purchase. Users can also get no-cost EMI for six months wherein they will have to effectively pay Rs 717 per month for this product.

The OnePlus Buds 3 also deliver a rich sound experience and are premium in look and feel. The Buds 3 come in three different colour options - Blue, Green, and Black.