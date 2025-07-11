Three SES Satellites Get Approval from IN-SPACe in India

The competition in the space broadband segment will also be worth witnessing. The mobile market has already matured and right now, telcos are only focused on optimising for higher average revenue per user (ARPU).

  • On the very same day that Starlink's satellites go approval from IN-SPACe, three satellites from SES secured approval from the same agency.
  • SES is a Luxembourg-based company which you might have heard of because of its partnership with Jio.
  • There's a subsidiary of SES which is called Jio-SES in which Jio Platforms also has a stake.

On the very same day that Starlink's satellites go approval from IN-SPACe, three satellites from SES secured approval from the same agency. SES is a Luxembourg-based company which you might have heard of because of its partnership with Jio. There's a subsidiary of SES which is called Jio-SES in which Jio Platforms also has a stake. These three satellites, however, do not come under Jio-SES. The three satellites which got approval on July 8, 2025, from IN-SPACe are listed under SES Satellites India Private Limited. The validity of this authorisation will exist till 2030 for two satellites, and 2028 for one. The authorised frequency for them to operate is between 11-14.7 GHz.




The competition in the space broadband segment will also be worth witnessing. The mobile market has already matured and right now, telcos are only focused on optimising for higher average revenue per user (ARPU). The next wave of connectivity will be powered by the satellites as their reach is unprecendented and with companies like Starlink coming into the market, the quality is expected to be top notch.

The only thing that remains to be seen is when these satellite companies will get spectrum access from the government. The Indian government's move will determine when the companies can start services. There is a feeling amongst the industry insiders that these services could start as soon as the end of calendar year 2025. The earlier these services start, the better it is for the country with respect to bridging digital divide.

The three major players in the segment would be Jio-SES, Eutelsat OneWeb and Starlink. Amongst these, it is only Starlink that will push aggressively towards the B2C business. The other two players have so far showcased use cases for the B2B customers and are likely to stick to that domain.

