Airtel Prepaid Plans July 2025: Full List of Packs, Validity, and Benefits



Bharti Airtel offers a range of plans and packs to its prepaid users, from basic talktime options to Unlimited 5G plans. Unlike other players in the market, Airtel does not frequently launch new plans. That said, let's take a look at the plans and packs available for prepaid users in July 2025.

For ease of understanding, the plans will be listed in ascending order of price within each category.

Airtel Voice-Centric Plans

Airtel Voice and Data Plans

1. Airtel Rs 189 Plan (New Launch): Unlimited Voice, 300 SMS, 1GB Data, Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB, Validity of 21 Days.

2. Airtel Rs 199 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per Day, 2GB Data, Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB, Validity of 28 Days. Airtel Rewards: Airtel Xstream App access to free content, and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

3. Airtel Rs 219 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 300 SMS, 3GB Data, Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB, Validity of 28 Days. Airtel Rewards: Airtel Xstream App access to free content, and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

4. Airtel Rs 489 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 600 SMS, 6GB Data, Data Tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB, Validity of 77 Days. Airtel Rewards: Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

5. Airtel Rs 548 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 900 SMS, 7GB Data, Data Tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB, Validity of 84 Days. Airtel Rewards: Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

6. Airtel Rs 2249 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 3600 SMS, 30GB Data, Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB, Validity of 365 Days. Airtel Rewards: Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

Airtel Voice Only Plans

1. Airtel Rs 469 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 900 SMS, Validity of 84 Days. Airtel Rewards: Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

2. Airtel Rs 1849 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 3600 SMS, Validity of 365 Days. Airtel Rewards: Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

These are great for light data users or senior citizens.

Airtel Unlimited 5G Plans

1. Airtel Rs 349 Plan (Bestseller): Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per Day, 2GB Data per Day, Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 64 Kbps, Validity of 28 Days. Airtel Rewards: Unlimited 5G Data, Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

2. Airtel Rs 379 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, 2GB Data per Day, Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G Data, Validity of 1 Month. Airtel Rewards: Airtel Xstream App access to free content and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

3. Airtel Rs 398 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, 2GB Data per Day, Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G Data, Validity of 28 Days. Airtel Rewards: JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 28 Days, Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

4. Airtel Rs 409 Plan: Unlimited Voice, Rs 5 Talktime, 100 SMS per day, 2.5GB Data per Day, Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G Data, Validity of 28 Days. Airtel Rewards: Airtel Xstream Play Premium (includes over 22 OTTs) subscription for 28 days, and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

5. Airtel Rs 429 Plan: Unlimited Voice, Rs 5 Talktime, 100 SMS per day, 2.5GB Data per Day, Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G Data, Validity of 1 Month. Airtel Rewards: Airtel Xstream Play App for access to Free Content, Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

6. Airtel Rs 449 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, 3GB Data per Day, Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G Data, Validity of 28 Days. Airtel Rewards: Airtel Xstream Play Premium (includes over 22 OTTs) subscription for 28 days, and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

7. Airtel Rs 598 Prepaid Plan: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, 2GB Data per day with 28 days validity. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be up to 64 Kbps. Airtel Rewards: Unlimited 5G, Hellotunes OTT Benefits: Netflix Basic, JioHotstar Super (1 Month), ZEE5 Premium subscription for 28 days, Airtel Xstream Play Premium subscription for 28 days.

8. Airtel Rs 649 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, 2GB Data per Day, Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G Data, Validity of 56 Days. Airtel Rewards: Airtel Xstream App access to free content, Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

9. Airtel Rs 838 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, 3GB Data per Day, Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G Data, Validity of 56 days. Airtel Rewards: Amazon Prime Lite subscription for 56 days, Airtel Xstream Play Premium (includes over 22 OTTs) subscription for 56 days, and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

10. Airtel Rs 979 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, 2GB Data per Day, Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G Data, Validity of 84 Days. Airtel Rewards: Airtel Xstream Play Premium (includes over 22 OTTs) subscription for 84 days, RewardsMini subscription (Earn cashback of Rs 80 per month with no cost) and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

11. Airtel Rs 1029 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, 2GB Data per Day, Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G Data, Validity of 84 Days. Airtel Rewards: JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 3 months, Airtel Xstream App access to free content, RewardsMini subscription (Earn cashback of Rs 80 per month with no cost) and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

12. Airtel Rs 1199 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, 2.5GB Data per Day, Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G Data, Validity of 84 Days. Airtel Rewards: Amazon prime Lite subscription for 84 days, Airtel Xstream Play Premium (includes over 22 OTTs) subscription for 84 days, RewardsMini subscription (Earn cashback of Rs 80 per month with no cost), and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

13. Airtel Rs 1729 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, 2GB Data per day with 84 days validity. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be up to 64 Kbps.

Airtel Rewards: Unlimited 5G, Hellotunes

OTT Benefits: Netflix Basic, JioHotstar Super (3 Months), ZEE5 Premium subscription for 84 days, Airtel Xstream Play Premium subscription for 84 days.

14. Airtel Rs 1798 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, 3GB Data per Day, Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G Data, Validity of 84 Days. Airtel Rewards: Netflix Basic subscription, Airtel Xstream Play App for access to Free Content, and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

15. Airtel Rs 3599 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, 2GB Data per Day, Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G Data, Validity of 365 Days. Airtel Rewards: JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 1 year, Airtel Xstream Play Premium subscription for 1 year, and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

16. Airtel Rs 3999 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, 2.5GB Data per Day, Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G Data, Validity of 365 Days. Airtel Rewards: JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 1 year, Airtel Xstream Play Premium subscription for 1 year, and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

These are ideal for heavy streamers or work-from-home users, with multiple OTT tie-ins.

Airtel Truly Unlimited Plans

1. Airtel Rs 249 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per Day, 1GB Data per Day, Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 16 Kbps, Validity of 24 Days. Airtel Rewards: Airtel Xstream App access to free content, and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

2. Airtel Rs 299 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per Day, 1GB Data per Day, Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 16 Kbps, Validity of 28 Days. Airtel Rewards: Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

3. Airtel Rs 355 Plan: Unlimited Voice, Rs 5 Talktime, 300 SMS, 25GB Data, Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB, Validity of 30 Days. Airtel Rewards: Airtel Xstream App access to free content, and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

4. Airtel Rs 579 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, 1.5GB Data per Day, Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 16 Kbps, Validity of 56 Days. Airtel Rewards: Airtel Xstream App access to free content, and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

5. Airtel Rs 589 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 300 SMS, 50GB Data, Data Tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB, Validity of 30 Days. Airtel Rewards: Airtel Xstream App access to free content, and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

6. Airtel Rs 609 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 300 SMS, 60GB Data, Data Tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB, Validity of 1 Month. Airtel Rewards: Airtel Xstream App access to free content, and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

7. Airtel Rs 619 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, 1.5GB Data per Day, Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 16 Kbps, Validity of 60 Days. Airtel Rewards: Airtel Xstream App access to free content, and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

8. Airtel Rs 799 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, 1.5GB Data per Day, Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 16 Kbps, Validity of 77 Days or 84 Days in specific circles (Assam). Airtel Rewards: Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

9. Airtel Rs 859 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, 1.5GB Data per Day, Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 64 Kbps, Validity of 84 Days. Airtel Rewards: RewardsMini Subscription (Earn Cashback of Rs 80 per month with no cost), and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

10. Airtel Rs 929 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, 1.5GB Data per Day, Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 16 Kbps, Validity of 90 Days. Airtel Rewards: Airtel Xstream Play App for access to Free Content, and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

11. Airtel Rs 4000 Plan (Global Pack - India and Abroad):

India: Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and 1.5GB of data per day. After the daily data quota is used, the speed will be reduced to up to 64 Kbps. Valid for 365 days. Airtel Rewards: Free HelloTunes (set any one tune for 30 days at no charge).

Abroad in 189 Countries: 100 minutes of incoming and outgoing calls to both India and Local in roaming, 100 SMS, along with 5GB of high-speed data, valid for 365 days.

These fall somewhere in between and often come with more moderate daily data caps.

Airtel Circle-Specific Plans

Circle: Mumbai

1. Airtel Rs 239 Plan (With Insurance): Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per Day, 2GB Data, Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 64 Kbps, Validity of 28 Days. Airtel Rewards: Get 30 days of accidental Insurance cover of Rs 1 Lakh in case of accidental death or disability and Rs 25,000 for hospitalisation due to accident, and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

2. Airtel Rs 399 Plan (With Insurance): Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per Day, 2GB Data per Day, Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G, Validity of 28 Days. Airtel Rewards: Get 30 days of accidental Insurance cover of Rs 1 Lakh in case of accidental death or disability and Rs 25,000 for hospitalisation due to accident, and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

3. Airtel Rs 969 Plan (With Insurance): Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per Day, 1.5GB Data per Day, Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 16 Kbps, Validity of 84 Days. Airtel Rewards: Get 30 days of accidental Insurance cover of Rs 1 Lakh in case of accidental death or disability and Rs 25,000 for hospitalisation due to accident, RewardsMini Subscription (Earn Cashback of Rs 80 per month with no cost, and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

Airtel Data and Cricket Packs

1. Airtel Rs 11 Data Pack: Unlimited Data with 1 Hour Validity. Post 10GB FUP usage per hour, data speed will be up to 64 Kbps.

2. Airtel Rs 22 Data Pack: 1GB Data with 1 Day Validity. Post quota usage data will be charged at Rs 50p/MB.

3. Airtel Rs 26 Data Pack: 1.5GB Data with 1 Day Validity. Post quota usage data will be charged at Rs 50p/MB.

4. Airtel Rs 33 Data Pack: 2GB Data with 1 Day Validity. Post quota usage data will be charged at Rs 50p/MB.

5. Airtel Rs 49 Data Pack: Unlimited Data with 1 Day Validity. Post 20GB FUP usage data speed will be up to 64 Kbps.

6. Airtel Rs 77 Data Pack: 5GB Data with 7 Days Validity. Post quota usage data will be charged at Rs 50p/MB. Extra 1GB Data if Recharged via Airtel Thanks App.

7. Airtel Rs 99 Data Pack: Unlimited Data with 2 Days Validity. Post 20GB FUP usage per day data speed will be up to 64 Kbps. Total High-speed Data usage: 40GB.

8. Airtel Rs 100 Data Pack: 5GB of Data, after which data will be charged at Rs 50p/MB. Validity: 30 Days. Airtel Reward: JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 30 days.

9. Airtel Rs 121 Data Pack: 6GB data with 30 Days Validity. Post quota usage data will be charged at Rs 50p/MB. Extra 2GB Data if Recharged via Airtel Thanks App.

10. Airtel Rs 149 Data Pack: 1GB data with Existing Validity of Base plan. Post quota usage data will be charged at Rs 50p/MB. Airtel Xstream Play Premium subscription for 30 Days.

11. Airtel Rs 161 Data Pack: 12GB data with 30 Days Validity. Post quota usage data will be charged at Rs 50p/MB.

12. Airtel Rs 181 Data Pack: 15GB data with 30 Days Validity. Post quota usage data will be charged at Rs 50p/MB. Airtel Xstream Play Premium subscription for 30 Days.

13. Airtel Rs 195 Data Pack: 15GB data with 90 Days Validity. Post quota usage data will be charged at Rs 50p/MB. Also includes JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 3 Months.

14. Airtel Rs 211 Data Pack: 1GB data per day with 30 Days Validity. Post quota usage data will be charged at Rs 50p/MB.

15. Airtel Rs 279 Prepaid Pack: 1GB Data with 1 month validity. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p per MB.

OTT Benefits: Netflix Basic, JioHotstar Super, ZEE5 Premium, and Airtel Xstream Play Premium—all with 1 month subscription.

16. Airtel Rs 361 Data Pack: 50GB of data, after which data usage will be charged at Rs 50p/MB, with a validity of 30 Days.

17. Airtel Rs 451 Data Pack: 50GB of data, after which data usage will be charged at Rs 50p/MB, with a validity of 30 Days. Also includes JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 3 Months.

Airtel TalkTime Plans

1. Airtel Rs 10: Rs 7.47 Talktime

2. Airtel Rs 120: Rs 98.69 Talktime

3. Airtel Rs 500: Rs 423.73 Talktime

4. Airtel Rs 1000: Rs 847.46 Talktime

5. Airtel Rs 5000: Rs 4237.29 Talktime

Conclusion

With all the prepaid plans and packs of Airtel listed as of July 2025—excluding Roaming and Inflight—we can roughly say that Airtel offers over 50 prepaid pack options to its users. From the Airtel Rs 189 voice-centric plan with 21 days of validity to the Rs 4000 plan offering 5G/4G Data, global IR benefits, and 365 days of validity, Airtel provides a wide range of options for prepaid users to enjoy its mobility services. Customers can choose to recharge with any of these plans and packs based on their usage and needs.

Change Log:

May 11, 2025: Initial Version

July 9, 2025: Added Rs 189 Voice Centric Plan

July 12, 2025: