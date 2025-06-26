Nxtra by Airtel Leads Edge Data Center Network With Presence in Over 65 Cities Across India



Nxtra by Airtel stands out as the only edge data center provider with a presence in over 65 cities nationwide. As digital consumption expands beyond metro hubs in India, Nxtra is scaling its edge footprint, enabling faster, low-latency access to digital services for enterprises and end users alike, TelecomTalk recently reported.

Network of Hyperscale and Edge Facilities

The company, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, operates one of India's largest and most distributed data center networks, comprising 14 core hyperscale facilities and more than 120 edge locations. This extensive infrastructure is designed to meet the growing demand for real-time data processing, AI-driven workloads, and local content delivery, according to the CEO of Nxtra by Airtel.

In this financial year, Nxtra expects a significant scale-up in AI-led workloads, with many capacities coming online across India. "We are investing Rs 5,000 crore over the next three years to double our capacity to 400MW by 2027, ensuring that we are ready to meet the explosive growth in AI-led and high-density workloads across the country," said Ashish Arora, CEO of Nxtra by Airtel, in an interview with Entrepreneur dated June 25, 2025.

Supporting India's AI and Digital-First Economy

Edge data centers play a critical role in reducing latency and improving the performance of applications such as video streaming, gaming, IoT, and real-time analytics.

According to the report, Nxtra stands out as the only data center provider with a presence in over 65 cities and is rapidly expanding into additional locations to meet the rising demand for low-latency applications and local content delivery.

"At Nxtra, relentless innovation and a strong ESG focus drive us forward. We are not just keeping pace with change—we are leading it, empowering our customers to scale confidently in an ever-evolving digital world. FY 2025-26 will be a defining year as we accelerate our leadership in India's data center landscape," he reportedly added.

Nxtra's hybrid approach—combining large-scale hyperscale data centers with a distributed edge network—is tailored to meet the evolving requirements of hyperscalers, fintech companies, content providers, and enterprise customers. This infrastructure is also optimised for high-density AI and cloud workloads.

Infrastructure and Regulatory Ecosystem

This strategic mix of hyperscale and edge infrastructure is working in Nxtra's favour as a partner of choice for enterprises, hyperscalers, and digital innovators, the CEO believes, as mentioned in the report. However, one of the major challenges is ensuring that public grids and supporting infrastructure can keep pace with the rising power requirements of large-scale data centers.

"While we are ready to scale, it's essential for the broader ecosystem to evolve in parallel. Fast-tracking the process of land acquisition and approvals through a streamlines, single-window system would significantly accelerate the development of new facilities and help India maintain its competitive edge in the digital economy," Arora explained, according to the report.

Sustainable Infrastructure for Digital India

As India's digital economy scales, Nxtra says its leadership in the edge data center segment underscores its commitment to building intelligent, sustainable, and future-ready infrastructure that powers the nation's digital ambitions.

"Our focus is on setting new industry standards for intelligent, green, and future-ready digital infrastructure, empowering India's next wave of digital innovation," the CEO concluded.

