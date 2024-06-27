Nxtra by Airtel Joins RE100, Commits to 100 Percent Renewable Energy

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Nxtra becomes the only data centre organisation in India to join RE100, pledging to achieve net-zero emissions by 2031.

Highlights

  • Nxtra aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2031.
  • The company has contracted 422,000 MWh of renewable energy to date.
  • Nxtra operates a network of 12 large and 120 edge data centres across India.

Follow Us

Nxtra by Airtel Joins RE100, Commits to 100 Percent Renewable Energy
Bharti Airtel's data centre company Nxtra has joined the global RE100 initiative, committing to sourcing 100 percent renewable electricity. With this, Nxtra becomes the only data centre organisation in India to commit to RE100 and the 14th Indian company to do so, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel to Source 23,000 MWh of Green Energy for Six Nxtra Data Centers




Commitment to Net-Zero Emissions

Nxtra says it is committed to environmental sustainability and aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2031. The company has increased its renewable energy use and has contracted 422,000 MWh of renewable energy to date. In FY 2023-24, Nxtra saved 156,595 tCO2e emissions by sourcing renewable energy through Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and Captive Solar Rooftop Plants.

Approach to Building a Greener Tomorrow

Ashish Arora, CEO of Nxtra by Airtel, said, "We are an environmentally responsible brand and have been increasingly adopting clean energy alternatives. We are on a healthy trajectory towards achieving our net-zero goals for 2031 and are happy to become a part of the RE100 initiative with a commitment to 100 percent renewable electricity."

Atul Mudaliar, Director of Systems Change – India, said, "Despite being highly energy-intensive, data centres are often overlooked for their emissions. It is inspiring to see Nxtra taking the lead in adopting best practices to reduce their carbon footprint. Nxtra’s initiative to source renewable energy for their operations will be a fitting example for data centre companies to accelerate the journey to a cleaner future."

Also Read: Nxtra by Airtel Records 58 Percent Rise in Renewable Energy Usage in FY23

Expansive Data Centre Network

Nxtra says it has been dedicated to building a greener tomorrow. As part of this, the company has implemented a multifaceted approach that combines technological innovation, operational excellence, and comprehensive interventions to ensure operational efficiency and environmental sustainability.

Nxtra by Airtel has a network of data centres in India with 12 large and 120 edge data centres across the country.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shivraj Roy :

Which phone do you use? I think having a good phone also makes a lot of difference than having a…

Reliance Jio Acquired 1800 MHz Spectrum in 2 Circles in…

Shivraj Roy :

How will buying a 10 MHz b41 in Bihar benefit you? I don’t understand these technical terms, but could you…

Vodafone Idea Acquires 50 MHz Spectrum in Low and Mid…

TheAndroidFreak :

Means total of 20Mhz right?

Vodafone Idea Acquires 50 MHz Spectrum in Low and Mid…

Faraz :

Apart from 5 MHz B8 in UP West and 10 MHz B41 in Bihar, I don't understand Vi bidding strategy…

Vodafone Idea Acquires 50 MHz Spectrum in Low and Mid…

Faraz :

In both Bihar and WB, Airtel bought extra B3 just to increase cost of Jio while bidding. Hahaha, yet Jio…

Bharti Airtel Acquires 97 MHz Spectrum to Enhance 4G and…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments