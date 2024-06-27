Nxtra by Airtel Joins RE100, Commits to 100 Percent Renewable Energy



Bharti Airtel's data centre company Nxtra has joined the global RE100 initiative, committing to sourcing 100 percent renewable electricity. With this, Nxtra becomes the only data centre organisation in India to commit to RE100 and the 14th Indian company to do so, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Commitment to Net-Zero Emissions

Nxtra says it is committed to environmental sustainability and aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2031. The company has increased its renewable energy use and has contracted 422,000 MWh of renewable energy to date. In FY 2023-24, Nxtra saved 156,595 tCO2e emissions by sourcing renewable energy through Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and Captive Solar Rooftop Plants.

Approach to Building a Greener Tomorrow

Ashish Arora, CEO of Nxtra by Airtel, said, "We are an environmentally responsible brand and have been increasingly adopting clean energy alternatives. We are on a healthy trajectory towards achieving our net-zero goals for 2031 and are happy to become a part of the RE100 initiative with a commitment to 100 percent renewable electricity."

Atul Mudaliar, Director of Systems Change – India, said, "Despite being highly energy-intensive, data centres are often overlooked for their emissions. It is inspiring to see Nxtra taking the lead in adopting best practices to reduce their carbon footprint. Nxtra’s initiative to source renewable energy for their operations will be a fitting example for data centre companies to accelerate the journey to a cleaner future."

Expansive Data Centre Network

Nxtra says it has been dedicated to building a greener tomorrow. As part of this, the company has implemented a multifaceted approach that combines technological innovation, operational excellence, and comprehensive interventions to ensure operational efficiency and environmental sustainability.

Nxtra by Airtel has a network of data centres in India with 12 large and 120 edge data centres across the country.