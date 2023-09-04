Bharti Airtel to Source 23,000 MWh of Green Energy for Six Nxtra Data Centers



Bharti Airtel has announced that it will source 23,000 MWh of renewable energy by the end of the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24 for its data centre company, Nxtra. Airtel stated that this move is part of its commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and promoting sustainability.

Stake Acquisition in Renewable Energy Projects

Airtel will acquire stakes in the renewable energy project companies established by Continuum Green India and Vibrant Energy Holdings to power six of Nxtra's Edge data centre facilities.

In line with this commitment, Airtel said it has signed definitive agreements to acquire stakes in two renewable energy project companies: Continuum MP WindFarm Development and Egan Solar Power. These projects are expected to yield an annual reduction of approximately 16,370 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions.

Green Energy Procurement Through Open Access

Airtel said that the procurement of green energy will take place through an open access route, with Airtel investing in the project companies established by Continuum Green India and Vibrant Energy Holdings. These projects will supply solar and wind power to Airtel's Edge data centres in Madhya Pradesh and Vijayawada.

With these additions, the total contracted renewable energy capacity for Nxtra data centres will exceed 274,000 MWh, solidifying its position as a leader in the development of environmentally friendly data centres.

Nxtra Data Centres Net Zero Commitment

Nxtra by Airtel expressed the company's commitment to becoming a Net Zero Company by 2031, aligning its goals with India's data centre industry growth and pledging to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

According to the statement, Nxtra by Airtel has set an ambitious target of achieving a 100 percent reduction in absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions across its operations by FY 2031, using a multifaceted approach that includes accelerated green energy adoption, energy-efficient infrastructure, and sustainable business practices.

Expanding Sustainable Data Center Network

Nxtra by Airtel offers India's largest network of secure, scalable, and sustainable data centres across 120+ locations, and the company said it has allocated Rs 5,000 crores for doubling its existing capacity to over 400 MW in the coming years. This expansion plan includes investments in new facilities in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, and Mumbai.