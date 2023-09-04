Hurricane Electric Deploys First PoP in Skopje, North Macedonia



Hurricane Electric, the world's largest IPv6-native Internet backbone, announced last Thursday that it has deployed a new Point of Presence (PoP) in Skopje, North Macedonia. The new PoP is located within the Telesmart Skopje facility, situated just 11.5 miles from Skopje International Airport.

Significance of Skopje

The new PoP is located at NN Nikola Parapunov, Skopje 1000, North Macedonia, specifically within the Telesmart Skopje facility. Hurricane stated that Skopje serves as the economic, cultural, and academic centre of North Macedonia, and it's home to the EU's European Institute of Innovation and Technology innovation hub. This hub aims to support local entrepreneurs, innovators, and learners and connect them to the European innovation ecosystem.

Connectivity

According to Hurricane, the PoP facility is directly connected to significant European nodes, including the node in Vienna. Hurricane Electric stated that this PoP is its first location in North Macedonia and the sixth in Southern Europe, and it will provide the region with fault tolerance, load balancing, and congestion management for delivering next-generation IP connectivity services.

Connectivity Options

Telesmart Skopje offers a range of services, including IP, IP VPN, and colocation. The facility is monitored 24/7 with access control for security. Customers in and around Skopje now have various connectivity options, including access to Hurricane Electric's IPv4 and IPv6 network through 100GE, 10GE, and GigE ports.

Additionally, Hurricane stated that customers can exchange IP traffic with its global network, which offers over 30,000 BGP sessions with more than 10,000 different networks via more than 300 major exchange points and thousands of customer and private peering ports.

Hurricane Electric

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Hurricane Electric operates its own global IPv4 and IPv6 network and is known as the largest IPv6 backbone in the world. It has a presence at major exchange points globally, facilitating efficient data exchange.

This expansion into North Macedonia enhances connectivity options and promotes high-speed internet access, benefiting the region's businesses and internet users. Hurricane Electric continues to expand its global network infrastructure to ensure reliable and robust internet connectivity worldwide.