Deutsche Telekom Expands Mobile Network Coverage Across 965 Locations
German telecommunications service provider Deutsche Telekom has expanded its mobile phone coverage across 965 locations in the past four weeks, up to April 30, 2024. Among these, 171 new locations have been freshly built to accommodate LTE and 5G frequencies, while 794 existing sites have undergone capacity upgrades to enhance Telekom's network. Notably, 5G has been introduced at 146 of these sites for the first time.

Expanding Mobile Coverage

With over 11,400 5G antennas operating nationwide in approximately 900 municipalities on the 3.6 GHz frequency, Telekom's network offers download speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second.

"In the meantime, the data throughput in our mobile network is no longer falling below one terabit per second on average daily," says Telekom Deutschland. "The data throughput has doubled in the past almost four years. These figures underline the performance of our network and make it clear why our network offers the best customer experience."

5G Technology

In its network update, Deutsche Telekom reports that its 5G reception has become ubiquitous, reaching 96 percent of households, while LTE coverage extends to 99 percent.

Accelerating Fiber Optic Expansion

Meanwhile, Telekom continues to expand its fiber infrastructure. In an update in April, the company stated that in March, the number of households able to book a pure fiber optic connection increased by 158,000, up from 102,000 in February.

Currently, 8.2 million households can book a fiber connection with speeds up to 1 Gbps. Reportedly, Telekom operates a fiber optic network in Germany that spans over 750,000 kilometers.

Telekom starts fiber optic expansion in Jagsthausen

In another recent update regarding fiber infrastructure, Telekom commenced fiber optic expansion in Jagsthausen. This expansion enables over 60 households in rural areas to access speeds of up to 1 Gbps. Telekom plans to lay approximately 10 kilometers of fiber optic cables to the house and set up 5 new network distributors.

According to the company, the first customers can already use the network within 4 months, and the network expansion is expected to be completed by November 2024.

