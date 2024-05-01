Virgin Media O2 Utilises Satellite Tech for Rural Mobile Coverage



Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) is collaborating with Starlink, leveraging Low Earth Orbit satellite technology to enhance mobile connectivity in remote areas across the UK. This move is part of the company's efforts to expedite the deployment of its Shared Rural Network (SRN), Virgin Mobile O2 said in a recent statement.

Overcoming Remote Challenges

In an effort to tackle connectivity challenges in remote regions like the Scottish Highlands, Virgin Media O2 has already deployed Starlink's mobile backhaul solution. Traditional methods such as fiber or microwave links are often impractical or unviable in these rugged terrains.

Virgin Media O2 said in these extremely remote locations, a network of low-earth orbit satellites is providing backhaul to the masts, enabling the provision of a mobile network to these areas. This deployment follows intense testing and successful trials conducted in northern Scotland.

Deployment Methods

VMO2 mentioned that it is employing methods including helicopter deliveries to remote sites like the Scottish island of Skye to deploy its 100th SRN site.

Furthermore, Virgin Media O2 stated that it is exploring additional applications of satellite connectivity, such as supporting emergency services and enhancing mobile coverage during special events.

Collaboration with Telefonica Global Solutions

This project has been delivered in collaboration with shareholder Telefonica Global Solutions (TGS), which is an official Starlink reseller, Virgin Mobile O2 said.