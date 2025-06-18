Klarna Just Launched an Unlimited 5G eSIM Plan

Swedish fintech giant Klarna is breaking into the U.S. telecom industry with a move that could disrupt mobile service as we know it. Known for reinventing consumer finance with its buy-now-pay-later model, Klarna is now rolling out its first unlimited mobile phone plan, built around the same promise that made its payments platform a global success: simplicity, transparency, and user-first design.









Launching in the United States in the coming weeks, Klarna’s plan will offer unlimited 5G data, talk, and text for $40/month, managed entirely via the Klarna app. There are no activation or cancellation fees, no data throttling, and no need to visit a store. The company is leveraging its fintech infrastructure and brand trust among 25 million American users to deliver a telecom experience free of traditional carrier pain points.

Also Read: Rogers to Deploy Comcast Access Network Design Across Its Footprint

The mobile plan runs on AT&T’s nationwide network and is powered by Gigs, a Berlin-based startup that provides a cloud-based operating system for mobile services. With Gigs handling the backend, Klarna is able to offer a frictionless setup process. Users can activate service in minutes, transfer their current number or get a new one, and manage everything—from billing to plan changes directly in-app.

Also Read: No SIM Slot? Why the World Is Moving to eSIM Faster Than You Think

The launch is part of Klarna’s long-term strategy to evolve into a full-fledged neobank, extending its services from personal finance into daily utility categories like connectivity. Looking ahead, Klarna plans to roll out premium and international mobile plans, with expansion into the UK, Germany, and additional global markets slated for later this year.