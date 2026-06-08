ASUS Expands Availability of Genuine Batteries in India

ASUS, one of the largest consumer tech brands in the world, especially when it comes to the laptop segment, has made a major announcement for India. The brand is now expanding the availability of genuine batteries across the country. Batteries are an essential component for any consumer electronic, and needs to be replaced when it gets old and its efficiency and performance goes down. You can’t just replace the entire product for when the battery gets old. Thus, ASUS wants to ensure that its consumers in India get access to genuine batteries when they are trying to get it replaced for their laptops. The batteries will be avaialble for sevreal ASUS laptops, including the ones in the ROG series, the Vivobook series, and the Expertbook P1, ProArt and TUF series laptops.

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Key Highlights ASUS has expanded the availability of genuine laptop batteries across India.

Genuine batteries will be available for ROG, Vivobook, ExpertBook P1, ProArt, and TUF series laptops.

Customers can purchase batteries through official ASUS stores and authorised channel partners.

The initiative covers key markets including Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and North-East India.

ASUS has also introduced a Battery Finder tool to help users locate the nearest store with compatible battery stock.

Note that the genuine batteries for these laptops will be available on the official ASUS stores, as well as ASUS channel partners only. Key markets including Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and North-East India are included in this.

“At ASUS, we are focused on delivering a worry-free ownership experience that extends beyond the device. With easier access to genuine laptop batteries through our retail and authorised service network, we aim to offer customers a convenient and trusted solution for maintaining device performance over time. This initiative reflects our continued commitment to accessibility, reliability, and long-term customer assurance,” said Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India.

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