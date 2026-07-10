ASUS Vivobook 14, Vivobook 15 with Intel Core 7 Series 3 Chips Launched in India

ASUS, a Taiwanese technology maker has launched the ASUS Vivobook 14 and ASUS Vivobook 15 in India. This time, the launch has taken place with Intel Core 7 series 3 processors. These processors have been paired with dedicated NPUs to boost the AI (artificial intelligence) experience for the users. With these new laptops, professionals can boost their productivity. They are good for people who are studying, or are looking for entertainment, or just everyday productivity. Let’s take a look at the price of these laptops.

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ASUS Vivobook 14, Vivobook 15 Price in India

ASUS Vivobook 14 starts at Rs 1,07,990 and will be available in India from July 26 through ASUS exclusive stores, ASUS shop, and authorised retailers. The ASUS Vivobook 15, on the other hand, starts at Rs 75,990 and will be available through the same retail channels. People can choose from EMI and no-cost EMI options with repayment tenures of up to 24 months. People purchasing these laptops will get Microsoft Office Home 2024 and one year of 100GB OneDrive cloud storage.

ASUS Vivobook 14, Vivobook 15 Specifications in India

The new ASUS Vivobook models are powered by the Intel Core 7 350 processors paired with an NPU delivering up to 17 TOPS for on-device AI tasks. There is support for 16GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage. The laptop will run on Windows 11 Home out of the box. The graphics duties are handled by the Intel Graphics.

The Vivobook 14 has a 14-inch screen, meanwhile the Vivobook 15 has a 15-inch screen. There is a FHD IPS display on both laptops, and with support for 250nits of peak brightness, 16:9 aspect ratio, TUV Rheinland certification for reduced eye strain, and an 84% screen-to-body ratio. The laptop also features a 720p webcam at the front and a finerprint scanner for additional security.