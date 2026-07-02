Apple to Launch Entry-level iPad Pro and MacBook Pro in 2027

Prominent Apple tipster Mark Gurman just took over Twitter, sharing that Apple may expand its pro lineup for iPad and MacBook. According to his reports, Apple is planning to add an entry-level iPad Pro and MacBook Pro models that will launch in 2027.

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Key Highlights Apple is eyeing an entry-level iPad Pro and MacBook Pro, says Mark Gurman

This report comes amid rising memory costs, prompting Apple to increase the prices of its products by 20%.

The new entry-level MacBook Pro and iPad Pro are expected to launch mostly in 2027.

These will offer pro-level features at a lower price. Apple seems to use this strategy because supply chain pressures and the AI boom are driving up memory chip prices.

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Apple Eyes Entry-Level iPad Pro and MacBook Pro for 2027

Mark Gurman is known for his authentic insider information about Apple.

According to his recent observation, Apple is set to refresh its entire iPad and MacBook lineup, focusing on making its devices more powerful and efficient while keeping prices affordable.

This strategy is a hurdle amid rising memory costs that have already hurt Apple.

The company had to raise prices on almost every product, including iPads, MacBooks, Macs, and HomePods.

Reports claim Apple’s next flagship chipset, the M7 SoC, will be expensive to produce.

Hence, an entry-level Pro lineup gives customers a chance to experience a flagship at a lower price.

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According to the tipster, the Cupertino giant will likely not change its design; instead, the focus will be on offering a power-packed chipset.