Apple India Hikes Product Prices, Cites Rising ‘Memory Costs’

Apple has globally announced a price hike across its product line, including the Macs, MacBook, iPad, and even the HomePods and Apple TV. Apple is citing the rising price of the “unified memory and storage,” which left Apple with no other choice but to pass on the extra cost to end customers. As per the reports, the price hike is around 20% from the actual selling price. Here is all we know so far.

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Key Highlights Apple globally announces price hike of its MacBook, Macs, iPads, and homepods upto 20%

Cupertino giant cites the rising cost of unified memory/RAM and storage devices as a direct impact on this price hike.

The price hike will not impact any iPhones.

Apple Hikes the Price of Its Product Lineup by Upto 20%

Memory crisis is real! After the evolution of AI and the increasing usage and adoption of AI, tech giants are heavily investing and developing data centers that need highly efficient computers, which is now resulting in a complete shortage of RAM and storage devices.

All these times, tech giants were absorbing the cost, but now the Cupertino giant has to pass the cost to the customers, and guess what? This has resulted in a price hike of whooping 20% from its selling price.

Apple has shared a statement regarding the price hike, sharing it as an “unprecedented challenge” in dealing with increasing memory prices. Apple also stated,

“The rapid expansion of AI data centres has created an extraordinary surge in demand for memory and storage. We know this is not welcome news, and we are working tirelessly to find solutions.”