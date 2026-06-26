Apple India Hikes Product Prices, Cites Rising ‘Memory Costs’

Apple has globally announced a price hike across its product line, including the Macs, MacBook, iPad, and even the HomePods and Apple TV. Apple is citing the rising price of the “unified memory and storage,” which left Apple with no other choice but to pass on the extra cost to end customers. As per the reports, the price hike is around 20% from the actual selling price. Here is all we know so far.
Memory crisis is real! After the evolution of AI and the increasing usage and adoption of AI, tech giants are heavily investing and developing data centers that need highly efficient computers, which is now resulting in a complete shortage of RAM and storage devices.
All these times, tech giants were absorbing the cost, but now the Cupertino giant has to pass the cost to the customers, and guess what? This has resulted in a price hike of whooping 20% from its selling price.
Apple has shared a statement regarding the price hike, sharing it as an “unprecedented challenge” in dealing with increasing memory prices. Apple also stated,
“The rapid expansion of AI data centres has created an extraordinary surge in demand for memory and storage. We know this is not welcome news, and we are working tirelessly to find solutions.”
Right after increasing the prices of the Apple products, the Cupertino giant’s shares fell by around 5%. Luckily, the price hike doesn’t impact hte prices of Apple’s iPhones globally.
Also Read: Apple iPhone Air Hits Its Lowest-Ever Price: Should You Buy?
Will Apple’s Price Hike Affect India?
As it’s a global hike, Apple India has also hiked the prices of its products. Luckily, even for Indian markets, Apple has kept the same price tag for its latest as well as the previous iPhone lineup. Readers who are looking to upgrade to the latest MacBook, iPads, Macs, or even thinking of getting a new HomePod device will have to pay a higher price tag.
Talking about the revised prices, the iPad lineup has seen a price hike between Rs 15,000 all the upto whooking Rs 70,000 hike. Here is the detailed overview:
iPad (base version): Rs 34,900 hiked to Rs 49,900 – Around Rs 15,000 hike.
iPad mini: Rs 49,900 hiked to Rs 69,900 – Around Rs 20,000 hike.
iPad Air M4 11-inch model: Rs 64,900 hiked to Rs 89,900 – Around Rs 25,000 hike.
iPad Air M4 13-inch model: Rs 89,900 hiked to Rs 1,19,900 – Around Rs 30,000 hike.
iPad Pro M5 11-inch model: Rs 99,990 hiked to Rs 1,39,900 – Around ₹40,000 hike.
iPad Pro M5 13-inch: Rs 1,29,900 hiked to Rs 1,99,000 – Around Rs 70,000 hike.
Also Read: Apple iPhone 18 Release Could Challenge Android Rivals
Talking about the MacBooks, the price hike is between Rs 30,000 and goes the way upto whooping Rs 1,00,000. Here is the detailed overview:
MacBook Air M5: Rs 1,19,900 hiked to Rs 1,49,900 – Around Rs 30,000 hike.
MacBook Pro M5: Rs 1,69,900 hiked to Rs 2,39,900 – Around Rs 70,000 hike.
MacBook Pro M5 Max: Rs 3,99,900 hiked to Rs 4,99,900 – Around Rs 1,00,000 hike.
MacBook Neo: Rs 69,900 hiked to Rs 79,900 – Around Rs 10,000 hike.
The price hike is also extended to Macs and HomePods. Here is the detailed overview for both.
Mac mini M4: Rs 59,900 hiked to Rs 94,900 – Around Rs 35,000 hike.
Mac Studio M4 Max: Rs 2,14,900 hiked to Rs 2,79,900 – Around Rs 65,000 hike.
Mac Studio M3 Ultra: Rs 4,29,900 hiked to Rs 5,99,900 – Around Rs 1,70,000 hike.
iMac M4: Rs 1,34,900 hiked to Rs 1,74,900 – Around Rs 40,000 hike.
HomePod: Rs 32,900 hiked to Rs 44,900 – Around Rs 12,000 hike.
HomePod mini: Rs 10,900 hiked to Rs 15,900 – Around Rs 5,000 hike.
Apple TV 4K (64GB): Rs 14,900 hiked to Rs 25,900 – Around Rs 11,000 hike.
Apple TV 4K (128GB + Ethernet): Rs 16,900 hiked to Rs 31,900 – Around Rs 15,000 hike.
Also Read: Apple iPhone Fold/Ultra Might Face Shipment Delays Till 2027
Can I still buy Apple products at any discounts?
The current revised price is already updated on Apple sites, a few online retailers like Flipkart, Amazon are still selling the Apple products for their previous price, so this will be a good chance to go ahead and make a purchase at its previous price.
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FAQs
How much price hike is expected from Apple?
Apple announces a 20% price hike across its product lineup, including the MacBooks, Macs, iPads, and HomePods.
Is Apple India hiking prices for MacBooks, Macs, iPads, and Homepods in India?
As Apple has announced a global price hike, this has also impacted the current product lineup in India, where products ranging from MacBooks, Macs, iPads, and HomePods see a price hike between Rs 10,000 and Rs 1,00,000.
Will Apple hike the prices for the iPhone?
As of now, Apple has not included its iPhone lineup in the list. So users can continue enjoying discounts on their latest iPhones.
What’s the reason behind Apple's price hike?
Apple cites rising prices of unified memory and storage devices, making it difficult for Apple to absorb the cost.
Will this impact the Future launches for Apple?
There are rumors floating around that Apple’s future plans and launch will go as per the scheduled timeline. However, due to the current situation, there could be shipment issues that can delay the delivery of your next Apple product.