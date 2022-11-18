MacBook Air M1 at a Solid Deal Online: Check the Offer

This could be the perfect time for all of you planning to buy a Macbook Air M1. The Macbook Air is on sale at a discounted price of Rs 10,000 in both Croma's online and offline stores. The original price of the Macbook Air M1 is Rs 99,900, but if you buy this device from Croma, you can get it for Rs 79,900. MacBook Air with M1 is the best laptop you can buy for less than Rs 1 lakh. There is now a Macbook Air with an M2 chipset, which is the successor of the M1 available, but Macbook Air M1 is the best laptop you can buy-the fastest and most efficient of the top.

How the Deal Works

The Macbook Air M1, originally priced at Rs 99,999, can now be purchased from Croma for Rs 79,990. The laptop is currently listed at Rs 89,900 on the Croma website. However, if you have an HDFC credit card, you can get a flat Rs 10,000 discount on your device. "Discounted prices, including cashback, will be applied on the final payment page. Please select an offer from 'View all offers' on the payment page and use it. T&C Apply," the list said. Discounted pricing was noted on the 256GB device.

Macbook Air M1: Specifications

The MacBook Air is powered by the Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU, 7-core GPU, and 16-core neural engine. The laptop has 256GB of SSD storage and 8GB of RAM. It features a 13.3-inch LED-backlit display with IPS technology and a screen resolution of 1560 x 1600 pixels. It offers a pixel density of 227 PPI. The biggest highlight of the laptop is the battery backup. Apple claims that the MacBook Air can offer up to 15 hours of wireless webcasting and up to 18 hours of movie playback on the Apple TV app. The laptop comes with a 30W USB-C power adapter. The laptop comes with two USB ports- 4 and a 3.5mm audio jack. The MacBook Air M1 also integrates a Touch ID sensor in the keyboard, supports Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth, and includes a 720p FaceTime HD camera. The laptop weighs 1.29 kg.