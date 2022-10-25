Apple Might Launch New MacBook Pro, Mac mini Models Soon

Reported by Bhavya Singh

Highlights

  • The most recent claim suggests that the company will also soon release a new Mac mini model.
  • Gurman stated that the upcoming 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will come in M2 Pro and M2 Max versions, as was to be expected.
  • In addition, Gurman said that the forthcoming Mac mini model will share the same M2 processor with the 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air.

MacBook pro

Pertaining to the Upcoming MacBook Pro and Mac mini PC

The information was released by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, who posted it in his Power On newsletter. The Cupertino-based company is still reportedly working on the first Mac Pro model to incorporate Apple Silicon, which is anticipated to debut with the "M2 Ultra" and "M2 Extreme" chipsets, which are claimed to be two to four times quicker than the M2 Max model. Along with up to 256GB of RAM, 76 to 152 graphics cores, and even 24 to 48 CPU cores, the Mac Pro variant will also contain these additional features.

Gurman stated that the upcoming 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models would come in M2 Pro and M2 Max versions, as was to be expected. According to reports, the M2 Max will continue to offer up to 64GB of memory and come with 12 CPU cores (eight performance cores and four efficiency cores) and 38 GPU cores. It is anticipated that the M2 Max will remain available in both display size configurations.

In addition, Gurman said that the forthcoming Mac mini model would share the same M2 processor with the 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. The iPhone manufacturer is reportedly testing an M2 Pro CPU with extra cores inside the upcoming Mac mini right now. Gurman, regrettably, withheld any further information about this new Mac mini model. He did mention that the new MacBook Pro and Mac mini PCs would be released "within the next few months," though. He did, however, clarify that the next Mac Pro won't be available until the following year.

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

