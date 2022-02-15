Apple Reportedly Going to Launch iMac Pro in June

Apple is said to launch the new 27-inch iMac Pro with the M1 chip in June of this year. Many are expecting the Cupertino tech giant to hold an event in March 2022 wherein it might launch new Macs and the iPhone SE 2022 along with other products. The first Apple event of the year is highly anticipated to take place on March 8. Now, according to a tip from Ross Young, a famous leakster, Apple might hold an event in June to launch the iMac Pro with the M1 chip and mini-LED display.

iMac Pro Could Get 120Hz Refresh Rate Support Display

The 27-inch iMac Pro might come with 120Hz refresh rate support. Many reports suggest that the new iMac Pro will sport the same design as the iMac (24-inch) launched with the M1 earlier. But there should be a few changes.

The M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets are likely going to be powering this ‘Pro’ iMac. Since the expected launch is around June, Apple might be planning to launch the product at the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022.

Hopefully, Apple will bring back the logo of the company at the front chin. For some reason, Apple had decided to remove it from the iMac (24-inch), and it doesn’t make a big difference now for many users, but there are some who take pride in owning an Apple product, and thus it is something that Apple should consider while redesigning the 27-inch iMac Pro with the mini-LED display.

Apart from the new iMac Pro, Apple is expected to launch a ton of new products this year. This includes the new affordable iPhone SE 2022, AirPods Pro 2, MacBook Air with M2 chip, maybe a new MacBook Pro with M2 chip as well. The first event is expected to kick off on March 8, but nothing’s confirmed for now. It will be interesting to see what all products Apple launches in 2022.