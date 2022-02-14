Apple Registers Three Mac Devices at EEC, Could Arrive at Alleged March Event

The Cupertino based tech giant Apple, according to a rumoured development, has registered three new Macs in the Eurasian regulatory database. The Macs registered by Apple come with model numbers A2615, A2681 and A2686. The rumours also suggest that one of these devices registered by Apple is a laptop. The registration of devices on the database hints towards the fact that the company is indeed preparing for what could be its first virtual event in the month of March.

Apple to Launch Multiple Devices at March Event

According to a report published by Bloomberg quite recently, Apple is gearing up for its first virtual media event of 2022 where the company could be introducing a new Mac. It has been customary for Apple to register its upcoming device on the Eurasian regulatory database somewhere between one to three months prior to the event. Hence, the registration of the three new Macs makes a lot of sense and the company could actually be holding its event. The rumours suggest that the virtual event will take place on March 8 but nothing has been confirmed by the company.

Apple has a tendency to register its devices which are based on encryption technologies with Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). This has made the database a reliable source to know about the upcoming devices from Apple in a near-future timeline. In addition to the three new Macs registered by the company, a few weeks ago, it was reported that the company had registered iPhone and iPad models with the Eurasian Economic Commission database. This actually could be the much-awaited 5G enabled iPhone SE model which will be introduced by the company this year.

Furthermore, Apple has already stated that the company will be finishing its Apple Silicon transition within the next couple of years and therefore, it is expected that a lot of new Mac models could arrive in 2022. The rumoured March event could witness the launch of a high-end Mac Mini along with the new iPhone SE and more. Apple could also possibly release a teaser for its highly anticipated Apple Silicon Mac Pro.