iPhone SE 2022 Launch Might be During April or May

Apple’s next iPhone launch might be scheduled sometime in April or May. While many tipsters expect the first Apple event to take place during March, a fresh report from Ross Young claims that the new iPhone SE will launch in April or May 2022. Mark Gurman from Bloomberg also expects the same. This will be the first time that an affordable iPhone will get 5G connectivity.

iPhone SE 2022 Design Expected to be Same as iPhone SE 2020

The design of the new iPhone SE is expected to be the same as the design of the iPhone SE 2020. Apple is expected to install the latest A15 Bionic SoC in the smartphone, which will make it one of the fastest smartphones in the mid-range segment.

Since the device is expected to retain the older design of the iPhone 8, it might again come with a single camera only. If you want wide-angle camera pictures, this iPhone might not be able to deliver them. A single 12MP primary sensor is expected to be featured on the rear of the device with support for advanced photography features.

Going by the older design, the latest iPhone SE 2022 might come with a 4.7-inch Retina HD LCD display along with a physical Home Button. The Home Button should also have the Touch ID or, in simple words, the fingerprint sensor.

The normal iPhone SE 2022 might pack 3GB of RAM. But according to rumours, there might be a 4GB RAM variant as well, which could be called the iPhone SE Plus.

The iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE 2022 is expected to be the last of the iPhones to feature a classic physical Home Screen button with Touch ID. The future iPhone SE, which is expected to launch in the coming years, might feature the design from one of the iPhone X series devices.