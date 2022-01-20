Satellite Broadband in India: OneWeb, Hughes Announce Six Year Distribution Partner Agreement

OneWeb and Hughes, two major names in the satellite broadband services, have announced a strategic distribution partnership of six years to provide low-earth orbit (LEO) connectivity services across India. This arrangement between the companies, a joint venture between Bharti Airtel and Hughes, follows the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by both entities in September 2021.

Hughes Communications India Private Limited (HCIPL) is well-positioned to deliver services to the government and enterprises using the capacity of OneWeb, especially in areas where the reach of fiber connectivity is very difficult or impossible. OneWeb will play a major role in connecting villages, towns, local and regional communities that are in the hardest-to-reach areas.

Hughes Is an Ecosystem Partner to OneWeb for Developing Gateway Electronics

Hughes is a longstanding and supportive shareholder of OneWeb through its parent company, EchoStar. Hughes also helps OneWeb with developing gateway electronics – including for those in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, and the core module, which will power every user terminal for the system.

Leveraging OneWeb’s capacity further, Hughes is also a prime contractor on an agreement with the U.S. Air Force Research Lab for integrating and demonstrating managed LEO satcom. OneWeb selects a distribution partner very carefully in each of its core markets which helps the company in expanding business and opportunities.

Much recently, on December 27, 2021, OneWeb launched new satellites into space, bringing its total in-orbit satellites to 394, which is 60% of the planned 648 LEO satellites. The company is planning to start providing LEO services globally by the end of 2022, and India would serve as one of the core markets for OneWeb.

OneWeb will have a critical role to play in reducing the digital divide in India by bringing connectivity services to some of the hardest to reach areas of the country. Together with Hughes, the company would be able to proliferate business faster in India.