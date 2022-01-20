When it comes to prepaid plans, one size does not fit all. The plan you choose depends on benefits in terms of data, call and message, availability of OTT content, and validity. Among the factors, validity is a crucial factor since many users try to choose plans with longer validity for lesser amounts. If you are one such subscriber who wishes to forget the hassle of recharging every month, here we provide a range of plans that offer 84 days validity from Airtel, Vi and Jio.

Airtel, Jio, and Vi Prepaid Plans With 84 Days Validity

Airtel offers three prepaid plans with 84 days validity, at Rs 719, Rs 839 and Rs 455. The plans provide 1.5GB/day, 2GB/day and 6GB (in total), respectively. While the first two plans offer truly unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day benefits, Rs 455 plan offers truly unlimited calls and 900 SMS in total. All three plans come with Airtel Thanks App benefits, including three-month access to Apollo 24/7 app, free online course on Shaw Academy, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, free hello tunes, Wynk free music. All these plans have a 30-day free trial access to mobile edition Amazon Prime in terms of streaming benefits.

Regarding Vodafone Idea (Vi), 84-day validity plans start at Rs 459, another comes at Rs 719, and the highest comes at Rs 839. Similar to Airtel prepaid plan at Rs 455, Vi prepaid plan at Rs 459 offers 6GB data in total for 84 days along with 1000 SMS. Similar to Airtel’s Rs 719 and Rs 839 packs, Vi prepaid plans at these price points also offer 1.5GB/day and 2GB/day data benefits along with truly unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day. Vi prepaid plans win in terms of additional benefits compared to Airtel, as it offers unlimited data from 12 am to 6 am, provision to transfer unused data to the weekend, and up to 2GB data as a backup every month. Streaming benefits is limited to Vi own streaming services Vi Movies & TV.

Reliance Jio offers four prepaid plans with 84 days validity. The plans come at various price points, starting from Rs 666, Rs 719, Rs 1066 and Rs 1119, each offering different data limits. The plan at Rs 666 offers 1.5GB data/day data (126GB in total), unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day. Jio prepaid plan at Rs 719 offers 2GB data/day (168GB in total), besides unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day. These plans come with Jio’s own suite of applications, JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud, as additional benefits.

Jio prepaid plan at Rs 1066 targets subscribers looking for additional streaming benefits. Besides Jio’s own streaming services, the Rs 1066 prepaid plan also provides a free Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription for one year. The plan also has extended benefits in terms of data. It offers 2GB/day + 5GB additional data (173 data total) for 84 days. Unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day are the other offerings. The prepaid plan with the highest price range in this category, Rs 1119 plan, is for subscribers looking for 3GB data/day (the total data limit is 252GB). Unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, and Jio’s own suite of streaming services are the plan’s other benefits.