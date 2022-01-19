Vodafone Idea Rs 599 Plan Better than Jio, Airtel 84 Days Plan

Vodafone Idea (Vi) offers a Rs 599 prepaid plan to prepaid customers living across India. The speciality of this plan is that it comes with 70 days of validity. In terms of data, users get 1.5GB of daily data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The plan also bundles Vi Hero Unlimited benefits which include Data Delights, Weekend Rollover, and Binge All Night offer.

All the additional offers are meant to enhance the data consumption experience of the users in one way or another. This plan is much better than what Jio and Airtel offer as their 84 days plan.

Jio, Airtel 84 Days Plan Not Worth Much in Front of Rs 599 Plan from Vi

Yes, while the additional 14 days of service would definitely cost more, paying Rs 666 to Jio and Rs 719 to Airtel for the 84 days plan with 1.5GB of daily data isn’t worth much in front of the Rs 599 plan from Vodafone Idea.

This is because of the additional offers that Vi is offering to the customers with its plan. While even Vi’s plan for 84 days with 1.5GB of daily data costs Rs 719, this 70 days plan is also giving a lot of value to the customers.

The Rs 599 plan also bundles an over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Vi Movies & TV Classic. If you want to spend a little less and want a prepaid plan for the medium-term, the Rs 599 plan is a good option from Vodafone Idea. A user will be spending Rs 8.56 per day for mobile services if he/she is choosing the Rs 599 plan from Vi.

Given that it comes with 1.5GB of daily data and the other additional offers, it is absolutely worth the money and not expensive at all. Some might avoid Vodafone Idea’s plan here due to the inferior 4G network compared to Jio and Airtel’s 4G network.