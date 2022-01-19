How to Do Mobile Recharge for Jio, Airtel, Vi and BSNL via Google Pay

The digital payments app from the tech giant Google Pay is a popular payment method among Indian smartphone users. With pandemic inducing cashless transactions worldwide, Google Pay gained wide popularity among the masses. Besides transferring money to contacts, Google Pay makes bill payments seamless and fast. After making transactions on the platform, the coupon codes users receive are another attraction to using the platform. For prepaid users, recharging mobile phones via Google Pay is perhaps one of the favourite features. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to recharge your mobile phones via Google Pay.
Steps for Recharging Mobile Via Google Pay in India
The user has to start the process by downloading Google Pay mobile application from Google Play Store or Apple iOS App Store. Registering on the platform is an easy process and the user can simply follow the steps on the screen to complete the registration on the app.
- Once successfully registered, scroll down to see the ‘Business and Bills’ section.
- The user can click the section ‘Recharge’ to see the option to do mobile recharge.
- Enter the mobile number to recharge in the space provided.
- If the entered contact number is already saved in the user’s contact list, the name and contact number will automatically pop up. The user can choose the number from the list.
- The app automatically recognises the telecom service provider of the entered app.
- Users may enter a ‘Nick name’ for future use. Note: Google Pay app will save all recharges made through the app by default, making it easy for the user to do the recharges in future.
- Click ‘Continue’.
- The page will list various plans available with the service provider. The plans will be listed under various heads such as ‘Plans for You’, Recommended, Unlimited, Data, Combo, Top-up, Packs, Plan Voucher, VAS and Roaming.
- Choose a suitable plan.
- Once the plan is chosen, the user can head to make the payment.
- The Google Pay app will prompt the user to make payment from the added bank accounts (added while activating the app initially).
- The user can choose the required bank account and enter the UPI PIN to confirm the payment.
- The app will show processing and the payment will reflect soon. The user will receive a success or failure message of the payment.
- Lucky users may get cashback or coupon codes after the payment.