GPay: How to Create or Find UPI ID

Google Pay, or GPay, is one of the most used mobile payment platforms or applications in India. Be it iOS or Android users, users either prefer PhonePe or GPay to make payments. GPay also offers a ton of cashbacks to the customers, which is a factor for users choosing the app to make payments. However, there are a lot of things associated with the application that a user who is not very familiar with the platform may find hard to understand. Here, we will talk about how you can create or find UPI (Unified Payments Interface) ID inside Google Pay. For the unaware, UPI is the platform that GPay and other apps, such as PhonePe, leverage to enable users to make instant payments. Let's see how you can create or find a UPI ID through GPay.

Also Read: GPay, Phone, Paytm Transaction Limit

How to Create UPI ID in GPay?

If you are thinking about how you can create a UPI ID in GPay, here's how you can do that.

Open GPay in your smartphone.

Look for your picture in the top right, then tap on it.

Tap on Payment Methods .

. Tap on the bank account for which you want to create your new UPI ID.

Select Manage UPI IDs .

. Then, next to the UPI ID you want to create, tap add+.

Now, when you make a payment, you can choose the UPI ID you want to make the payment under "Choose account to pay with".

Google Pay has suggested a tip for its users. To get a seamless payment experience, GPay advises users to add up to 4 UPI IDs to their bank account.

How to Find UPI ID in GPay?

Are you trying to find your UPI ID in Google Pay? Here's how you can do that.