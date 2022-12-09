GPay, Phone, Paytm Transaction Limit: Check

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which was launched by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) a few years ago, has significantly improved our standard of living. UPI has made bank-to-bank money transfers simple and secure, enabling everything from purchasing veggies from roadside vendors to sending money to friends and relatives. However, the government has restricted the number of transactions per day due to accessibility.

A person may use UPI to send a maximum of Rs 1 lakh per day, as per NPCI regulations. Smaller banks like Canara Bank only permit Rs 25,000 whereas larger banks like SBI have put the daily UPI transaction limit at Rs 1, 00,000. The restriction varies from bank to bank. There is a cap on the total amount of UPI transfers that can be made in a day in addition to the money transfer cap. Twenty transfers are permitted per day using UPI. One must wait 24 hours before the restriction can be renewed after exceeding it. The cap, however, can change depending on bank policies.

Let's quickly review the daily UPI transfer caps for various UPI payment service providers, such as GPay, PhonePe, and others.

GPay UPI Transfer Limit

The daily transaction limit for Google Pay, also known as GPay, is Rs 1,00,000, and it allows for a total of 10 transactions per day across all UPI apps and bank accounts. Notably, if someone sends more than Rs 2,000 in money requests, GPay suspends its daily transaction caps.

PhonePe UPI Transfer Limit

The daily UPI transaction cap has been established by PhonePe at Rs 1,00,000. The cap, nevertheless, could differ from bank to bank. Additionally, depending on the policies of the bank, a person may initiate a maximum of 10 or 20 transactions through PhonePe UPI each day. PhonePe offers money requests up to Rs 2,000 each day, just as GPay.

Paytm UPI Transfer Limit

Paytm UPI allows users a money transfer of up to Rs 1 Lakh. In addition, the app has imposed restrictions on daily and hourly money transfers. The Paytm hourly money transfer cap is Rs 20,000, and the number of transaction per hour allowed is 5. while, the number of transaction per day limit is 20.