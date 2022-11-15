PhonePe UPI Can be Activated Using Aadhaar Card, Don’t Know How? Check this Out

For many Indian bank account customers who don't have access to a debit card, this approach has limited access for registration. However, more people will be able to join the UPI ecosystem thanks to the new OTP authentication for UPI activation that is based on Aadhaar.

Highlights

  • PhonePay is one of the most widely used rapid payment networks right now.
  • Along with a simple UPI transaction method, it allows customers to manage and access their bank accounts digitally at any time.
  • Users must enter their debit card details to obtain an OTP for authentication and set up their UPI PIN when setting up UPI on any app.

PhonePe

With over 350 million registered customers, PhonePe is one of the most widely used rapid payment networks right now. Along with a simple UPI transaction method, it allows customers to manage and access their bank accounts digitally at any time. PhonePe is now enabling new users to complete the UPI activation using an Aadhaar card using OTP authentication, providing even greater convenience for its users.

Users must enter their debit card details to obtain an OTP for authentication and set up their UPI PIN when setting up UPI on any app, including Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe. For many Indian bank account customers who don't have access to a debit card, this approach has limited access to registration. However, more people will be able to join the UPI ecosystem thanks to the new OTP authentication for UPI activation that is based on Aadhaar.

Step-by-Step Guide To Set Up UPI on PhonePe via Aadhaar Card

  • From the PlayStore or App Store, download PhonePe.
  • Launch PhonePe, enter your mobile number, and then enter the OTP.
  • Go to the My Money page and then select Payments methods.
  • Next, choose your bank and press the "Add New Bank Account" button.
  • The next step is to authenticate your phone number and choose the bank with whom you wish to set up your UPI.
  • Your account information will be retrieved by PhonePe, and your account and UPI will be connected.
  • Set up your UPI pin right away. Either enter the information for your debit or ATM card, or select the Aadhaar card option.
  • Enter your Aadhaar's last six digits. On your registered mobile number, an OTP will be sent to you.
  • Your UPI pin will be ready for PhonePe once you enter the OTP.

After the procedure is set up, users will have access to all UPI services on the PhonePe App, including payments and balance checks.

