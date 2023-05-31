WhatsApp Introduces Companion Mode for iOS Users, Enabling Multi-Device Connectivity

WhatsApp has recently rolled out its highly anticipated Companion Mode feature for iOS users, enabling them to link multiple devices, including smartphones, to their primary WhatsApp account. The announcement comes after the initial unveiling of the feature, which was made available to Android beta testers. The latest update, version 23.10.76, is now being gradually released via the App Store, offering iOS users the ability to connect and receive messages on up to four additional devices.

According to WABetaInfo, a feature tracker known for uncovering WhatsApp updates, the iOS rollout for Companion Mode has commenced. The update introduces an option within WhatsApp for iOS, allowing users to link their iPhones with a "primary" smartphone. To take advantage of this feature, users need to have WhatsApp installed and registered with a phone number on another device.

The changelog for the WhatsApp for iOS 23.10.76 update confirms the gradual rollout of Companion Mode, offering users the ability to log out of their current WhatsApp account and configure their iPhone as a linked device. Once linked, messages received on the primary smartphone will also be delivered to the other connected devices. It is worth noting that this feature grants limited access to the WhatsApp account on secondary devices, but users can access both active and archived chats across all linked devices.

One of the notable aspects of WhatsApp's Companion Mode is its cross-platform compatibility. This means that users can link their iPhones to existing WhatsApp accounts on Android devices and vice versa. To link an iPhone running the latest WhatsApp version to another smartphone, users can follow these simple steps:

Launch WhatsApp on the iPhone after installing or updating to WhatsApp for iOS 23.10.76.

Tap on the option "Or link this device to an existing account" and wait for a QR code to be displayed.

Open WhatsApp on the primary smartphone and access the settings (iOS) or tap on the three-dot menu icon (Android), then select "Linked Devices."

Choose the "Link with QR code" option.

Scan the QR code displayed on the iPhone using the other smartphone to complete the linking process.

With Companion Mode, WhatsApp aims to provide a more seamless and integrated experience for users across multiple devices, enhancing the convenience and accessibility of the messaging platform. Whether it's syncing conversations, accessing archived chats, or receiving messages on various devices, WhatsApp's new feature offers users greater flexibility and freedom in staying connected with their contacts.

WhatsApp continues to innovate and expand its feature set, catering to the evolving needs of its user base. As the rollout of Companion Mode expands to more users, WhatsApp is likely to gather valuable feedback and make further refinements to enhance the overall user experience.