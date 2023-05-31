CtrlS Datacenters Expands Footprint With New Greenfield Edge Datacenter in Odisha

CtrlS Datacenters, Asia's largest Rated 4 Data centre and managed services provider, marked a significant milestone on May 30 with the ground-breaking ceremony of their new greenfield Edge data centre in Odisha.

Ground-breaking Ceremony

The virtual ceremony, held in the presence of Mr Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha, saw the foundation stone laid for CtrlS Bhubaneswar 1, which will be situated at Infocity, Chandrasekharpur in Bhubaneswar, according to the official Linkedin post.

Also Read: Equinix Launches DX3, Third IBX Data Center in Dubai

Strategic Expansion into Odisha's Innovation Hub

This expansion into Odisha signifies CtrlS' strategic move to tap into the fast-growing region and leverage the state's position as an innovation hub. CtrlS says with the Infocity site serving as a breeding ground for emerging technologies and a thriving community of tech-driven businesses, CtrlS Bhubaneswar 1 aims to be embedded in this ecosystem, facilitating the growth of data and infrastructure-savvy enterprises.

CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, in its statement, expressed its enthusiasm for the expansion, stating, "The State of Odisha is a fast-growing region in India, making it a strategic destination for CtrlS' ongoing expansion. The Infocity site is an innovation hub and home to a broad community of emerging technologies. CtrlS Bhubaneswar 1 will be embedded into a larger ecosystem, enabling the growth of data and infrastructure-savvy businesses around the facility."

Also Read: Web Werks – Iron Mountain Data Centers JV Launches 5.5 MW Facility in Hyderabad

CtrlS Bhubaneswar 1 Facility

This first facility, named CtrlS Bhubaneswar 1, offers a capacity of 5 MW, and the company is investing Rs 150 crore in the facility, which will occur in phases over the next 10 years, according to multiple media reports.

CtrlS Bhubaneswar 1 is designed to cater to the needs of hyperscale, government, and enterprise customers, offering a comprehensive range of hosting and cloud services. The data centre will feature the sustainability and reliability features that CtrlS is renowned for, ensuring a robust and secure environment for mission-critical operations.

Also Read: Nxtra by Airtel Plans to Double Its Capacity to Meet Growing Demand

CtrlS Facilities

As Asia's largest Rated 4 Data centre and managed services provider, CtrlS boasts a clientele of over 3,500 Indian and global organizations. According to the company's Linkedin profile, currently, CtrlS operates state-of-the-art Tier-4 Datacenter facilities in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Noida, and Bangalore, and two Edge facilities each in Patna and Lucknow encompassing over a sprawling one million square feet.

With the expansion into Odisha, CtrlS is poised to strengthen its position as a leader in the data centre and managed services sector, further cementing its commitment to offering cutting-edge solutions and supporting the digital transformation of businesses across India and beyond.