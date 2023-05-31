Equinix Launches DX3, Third IBX Data Center in Dubai

Equinix, a leading global provider of interconnection and data centre services, has announced the launch of DX3, its third International Business Exchange (IBX) data centre in Dubai. The company made the announcement in a blog post, highlighting Dubai's growing importance as a digital hub in the Middle East.

Dubai's Growing Importance as a Digital Hub

Dubai has emerged as a significant digital traffic destination, with a highly connected population and a government that prioritizes digital innovation. To diversify its economy away from oil, both the federal government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the emirate government of Dubai are investing heavily in digital technologies. The UAE aims to double the percentage of its national GDP driven by the digital economy between 2022 and 2031.

Equinix said, "New subsea cable landings are a great first step. Major global projects like 2Africa Pearls and intra-regional ones like the Oman Emirates Gateway (OEG) are scheduled to land in and around Dubai in the near future."

Equinix's DX1 and FX2

Equinix opened its first IBX data centre in Dubai, DX1, in 2012. DX1, as the home of the UAE Internet Exchange (UAE-IX), plays a crucial role in supporting digital ecosystems by interconnecting various network service providers, internet service providers, content providers, cloud service providers, and more.

"Due to high demand from existing Equinix customers such as Arab Financial Services (AFS), we had quite simply run out of capacity in our DX1 and DX2 data centres in Dubai", Equinix shared in its post.

DX3: Equinix's Third IBX Data Center in Dubai

The launch of DX3 represents the next phase of Equinix's partnership in Dubai. With an investment of over USD 60 million for the first phase, DX3 will become the largest Equinix data centre in the Middle East, spanning 23,000 square feet and offering extensive interconnection capabilities.

The facility aims to meet the increasing demand from both local and international businesses seeking digital infrastructure to support their innovation efforts in Dubai.

DX3 will be Equinix's sixth IBX data centre in the Middle East, joining the existing facilities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Muscat, as well as the previously announced SN1 data centre in Salalah.

Equinix's Digital Infrastructure Platform

Equinix's digital infrastructure platform, Platform Equinix, is the only global platform with a presence in the UAE and Oman. The company's software-defined interconnection service, Equinix Fabric, is available in more than 50 metros worldwide, allowing digital businesses to gain remote access to their distributed data centres and connect with numerous service providers.

With the launch of DX3, Equinix aims to strengthen its position in Dubai and provide businesses with the necessary infrastructure to thrive in the digital economy.