Du and Omantel Launch OEG Subsea Cable Project

Dubai's Du from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) and Oman's Omantel have announced the launch of the Oman Emirates Gateway (OEG) project, linking UAE and Oman. The 275 km international fibre optic subsea cable, named OEG, will link the Sultanate of Oman and the UAE to meet the growing demands of connectivity, speed and enhanced customer experience.

Oman Emirates Gateway to serve as Express Connection

Currently, Oman and UAE are connected through terrestrial and submarine routes. The new subsea system, OEG, will serve as an express connection between both countries, supporting the region to evolve into a global communication hub and positioning Omantel and Du as leading wholesale players.

Fibre Optic Cable Connecting two International Data Centers

The Oman Emirates Gateway (OEG) subsea cable system is the first of its project, which connects two international Data Centers - Equinix MC1 in Barka, Oman and datamena DX1 in Dubai, UAE.

According to the statement, "this express link will act as a major facilitator for hyper scalers, content providers and international carriers that are currently hosted in these datacentres to avail improved connectivity services and higher capacities and will be able to directly link their Point of Presence (POPs) in the region. Increased connectivity between the two data centres will also attract more global players to the region and improve the quality of connectivity, which will, in turn, boost customer experience."

OEG will bring more investments in the region and boost the performance of wholesale and enterprise customers of du while positioning Omantel as the global wholesale hub.

Omantel Wholesale is the domestic and international wholesale arm of Omantel, the first and leading integrated telecommunications service provider in Oman, founded in 1970. Du is the telecom brand from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC).