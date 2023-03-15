Oxford Quantum Circuits to Setup Quantum Computer in Equinix TY11 IBX DC

Reported by Aparna R

OQC will deploy its quantum hardware in TY11 and utilize Equinix Fabric, an on-demand interconnection solution, to offer Quantum Computing as a Service to global businesses and organizations through Equinix's global platform by the end of 2023.

Highlights

  • Located in the Koto-ku area of Tokyo, the new Equinix Tokyo data centre TY11 provides direct access to key internet exchange points.
  • Once connected to Equinix Fabric, businesses will benefit from the ease of access to quantum computing as if it is on-premises.
  • Quantum technology is poised to benefit a broad range of sectors.

Oxford Quantum Circuits to Setup Quantum Computer in Equinix IBX DC, Japan

Oxford Quantum Circuits (OQC), a UK Quantum Computing as a Service (QCaaS) company, and Equinix announced that OQC is installing a quantum computer at Equinix's TY11 Tokyo International Business Exchange (IBX) data center. As a result, quantum computing as a Service will be commercially available to businesses via Equinix's Facility in Japan.

Quantum Hardware to be Deployed in TY11

OQC will deploy its quantum hardware in TY11 and utilize Equinix Fabric, an on-demand interconnection solution, to offer Quantum Computing as a Service to global businesses and organizations through Equinix's global platform by the end of 2023.

TY11: Located in the Koto-ku area of Tokyo, the new Equinix Tokyo data centre TY11 provides direct access to key internet exchange points, stock exchange and financial services partners.

By connecting to Equinix Fabric, companies can experience the convenience of on-premises access to quantum computing, allowing them to experiment and test the innovative technology within their own digital infrastructure with improved security and ease of use.

Commenting on the news, Dr Ilana Wisby, CEO at OQC, said: "The world has been waiting for quantum computing to mature to the point that it can change our lives. Installing quantum computing in Equinix's world-class TY11 data center brings us a step closer to this reality."

Arun Dev, Global Head of Digital Interconnection at Equinix, highlights the benefits and importance of Equinix Fabric for customers such as OQC wanting to expand their connectivity opportunities. "Quantum computing has the potential to transform the way businesses solve problems both now and into the future, especially as our customers look for more innovative solutions."

According to the company statement, there is anticipated growth in demand from organizations, as quantum technology is poised to benefit a broad range of sectors, including drug discovery and development, risk management, banking, and advanced manufacturing.

Reported By

Aparna, from a journalism background, closely follows the developments in the telecom Industry.

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

