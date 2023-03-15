BSNL to Get Free Land for Setting up 4G Towers

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is going to get free land in the state of Goa for setting up 4G towers. The allotted land would be 2000 sqft of space for each tower. The cabinet has decided that the govt owned land would be offered to BSNL at no cost so that it can set up its 4G towers in Goa. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has asked the state governments to extend their support for the implementation of the 4G services. According to a TNN report, along with the free land, the cabinet has also decided that power supply should be extended at the allocated sites, and in case the same is not available on the date, a provision shall be made in a time bound manner within the next three months.

The report also added that BSNL has requested the state government to grant free RoW (right of way) permissions to lay optical fibre cables (OFC) in planned locations as well as a no objection certificate (NOC) for towers in 70 locations under the 4G saturation project. There's a Rs 10000 charge towards registration for the erection of mobile towers under the Goa Infrastructure Telecom Policy 2020, for which BSNL has requested a one-time waiver.

Read More - BSNL to Launch 4G in April, Now Getting Equipment from TCS: Report

The government aims to bring 4G to over 25000 uncovered villages in India with the 4G saturation project. The project is going to be executed by BSNL and would be funded by the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF). The project is time-bound and is targeted to be completed within 500 days.

BSNL would be deploying homegrown 4G solutions across the country. The 4G saturation project would give a boost to BSNL's 4G presence in the rural areas of the country. The state-run telco is soon expected to start rolling out 4G in the country.